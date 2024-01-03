PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Welcome to "Opening Grid," PGATOUR.COM’s newest game to commemorate the 2024 season. Opening Grid is part of Opening Drive, the two-week celebration of the start of the year. This grid game will allow you to test your knowledge and learn more about the players who have competed in The Sentry and will compete in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

How do you play? Simply select a player who fits the intersecting criteria in each square. For example, you could pick Scottie Scheffler if the criteria were “THE PLAYERS champion” and “No. 1 player in the world.” It behooves you to not pick the obvious answer, however. Your total score is based on how many people picked the same player as you. For example, you earn 25 points if 25% of participants picked the same player as you did. And, as in golf, a lower score is better. You only get nine selections to fill out the grid, however. Each empty square in the grid is worth 100 points.

For grids released Tuesday through Friday during the Sony Open in Hawaii, you will pick among the players who earned their TOUR cards for 2024 via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, Q-School and nonmember FedExCup points (see below the grid for a list of all the players you can choose from). This game will get you acquainted with the TOUR’s new members for the new season. Grids No. 1-4 focused on the opening event of the PGA TOUR season, The Sentry. For those grids, players could select from players in The Sentry field.



Opening Grid players

Player nameHow they earned TOUR card
Barjon, PaulKorn Ferry Tour
Björk, AlexanderDP World Tour
Bridgeman, JacobKorn Ferry Tour
Campillo, JorgeDP World Tour
Campos, RafaelKorn Ferry Tour
Coody, ParkerKorn Ferry Tour
Coody, PiercesonKorn Ferry Tour
Crowe, TraceQ-School
Dougherty, KevinKorn Ferry Tour
Dumont de Chassart, AdrienKorn Ferry Tour
Endycott, HarrisonQ-School
Fishburn, PatrickKorn Ferry Tour
Fox, RyanDP World Tour
Furr, WilsonKorn Ferry Tour
Gotterup, ChrisKorn Ferry Tour
Greyserman, MaxKorn Ferry Tour
Gutschewski, ScottKorn Ferry Tour
Hale, Jr., BlaineQ-School
Highsmith, JoeKorn Ferry Tour
Hisatsune, RyoDP World Tour
Hoey, RicoKorn Ferry Tour
Hojgaard, NicolaiNon-member FedExCup
Kim, ChanKorn Ferry Tour
Knapp, JakeKorn Ferry Tour
Kohles, BenKorn Ferry Tour
Lee, Min WooNon-member FedExCup
Lindheim, NicholasKorn Ferry Tour
MacIntyre, RobertDP World Tour
McCormick, RyanKorn Ferry Tour
Meissner, MacKorn Ferry Tour
Meronk, AdrianDP World Tour
Murray, GraysonKorn Ferry Tour
Olesen, ThorbjørnDP World Tour
Pavon, MatthieuDP World Tour
Pereda, RaulQ-School
Perez, VictorDP World Tour
Phillips, ChandlerKorn Ferry Tour
Silverman, BenKorn Ferry Tour
Skinns, DavidKorn Ferry Tour
Sloan, RogerKorn Ferry Tour
Springer, HaydenQ-School
Stanger, JimmyKorn Ferry Tour
Teater, JoshKorn Ferry Tour
Tosti, AlejandroKorn Ferry Tour
Valimaki, SamiDP World Tour
Whitney, TomKorn Ferry Tour
Xiong, NormanKorn Ferry Tour

