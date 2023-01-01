Mobile Device Policy

“Spectators may capture video, audio and photographs at the Tournament on any day of the Tournament throughout the Tournament site (including, for clarity, competition areas on competition days), consistent with all posted rules and instructions of TOUR and/or Tournament staff. However, you may only use such content for personal, non-commercial purposes (e.g., for your personal social media accounts), and you may not distribute such content on a live or near-live basis (no live streaming) or use such content to create a real-time, stoke-by-stroke or hole-by-hole account of a Tournament. Further, you shall not use or authorize others to use any such content or other Reproduction for any commercial or promotional purpose, or for or in connection with a media outlet (directly or indirectly) unless you and the media outlet have received an official media credential for the Tournament from the TOUR.”