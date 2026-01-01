Know Before You Go
Welcome PGA Tour Fans!
The PGA Tour and its tournaments provide action-packed activity for fans of all ages. As always, the safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA Tour has developed measures to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. Please visit your local tournament’s website for more information on local procedures and guidelines. Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds and may proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. For a full outline of the PGA Tour Ticket Terms and Conditions, click here.
PGA Tour App
Stay close to the action at every PGA Tour tournament by downloading the PGA Tour Mobile App. The PGA Tour App provides fans access to event information, tee times, real-time leaderboard scoring, play-by-play, video highlights, news, statistics, 3D shot tracking and more.
PGA Tour Pass
Become a PGA Tour Pass member to unlock year-round benefits, exclusive ticket offers and more. Make sure to have access to your member card within the PGA Tour App for concession credits and more on-site at events. Sign up here.
Arrival
All persons and items are subject to search prior to being granted access to a tournament. Persons found to be in possession of prohibited items or bags that exceed the permitted size specifications will be asked to return those items to their vehicle before being allowed to board shuttles or enter the tournament grounds. The tournament may not provide a “bag check” facility, so attendees are urged not to bring prohibited items.
Autographs
To enhance the autograph experience for all spectators, while allowing players to properly prepare and compete, the PGA Tour has established the following guidelines:
- Autographs can only be obtained at designated Autograph Zones
- On-course autographs are not permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens, and practice areas during practice rounds and tournament rounds.
Bag Policy
No bags larger than 6”x6” (including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags) are permitted through the gates. No clear, plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12”x6”x12” are permitted through the gates. For more information, please visit PGA Tour Prohibited Items.
Chairs
Lounge or oversized chairs with extended footrests, or seat cushions in a carrying case with pockets or compartments are not permitted through the gates. Collapsible chairs without chair bags and seat cushions that do not require a carrying case or have pockets or compartments are permitted. All portable chairs must be removed from the course each night.
Food and Beverage
At the tournament’s discretion, food many enter the tournament in a clear, resealable, plastic bag not to exceed the size of a one (1) gallon bag. Outside beverages or coolers are not permitted. For more information on tournament policies, please visit the tournament website.
Health and Safety
If you begin to feel ill on-site, please return safely home or seek medical attention at a First Aid Tent. While the PGA Tour and tournaments will continue to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized, sanitization and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time onsite.
Onsite Transactions and Payments
In partnership with Mastercard®, the PGA Tour has worked to enable contactless payments across key point of sale locations on-course so guests can purchase the things they love using a safer cashless method in a clean environment. At PGA Tour tournaments, guests are encouraged to “tap-and-go” with their contactless credit card at checkout at applicable events and vendors.
Parking and Rideshare
Parking and rideshare are available at PGA Tour tournaments. Please visit the tournament website for the most current parking and rideshare information for your local tournament.
Personal Transportation Devices
Segways, motorized scooters, or other personal transportation devices are permitted when used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment. No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards, or similar devices will be permitted to be operated on or within tournament property.
Pets/Service Animals
No pets, except for service animals, are permitted through the gates.
PGA Tour service animal policy:
- Only dogs individually trained to perform tasks related to a person’s disability are recognized as service animals. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify and are not permitted on-site at PGA Tour events.
- Service animals are permitted to be part of the PGA Tour event experience provided they meet the following restrictions in accordance with federal law and other applicable laws:
- Restraint: Must be harnessed, leashed, or tethered unless these devices interfere with the animal’s work or the handler’s disability.
- Control: The handler must maintain control of the animal at all times.
- Supervision: Service animals may not be left unattended.
- Behavior: The animal must not bark excessively, act aggressively, or have unnecessary contact with others (other than incidental contact).
- Cleanliness: Handlers are responsible for cleaning up after their service animal.
- Liabilityb Handlers are liable for any damage caused by the service animal.
- Food/water: While service animals may be given water at any time, eating should only take place in open, outdoor spaces that are out of the way of the competition and other spectators, unless specific eating areas for service animals are otherwise designated by the tournament.
Violations of this policy may result in the removal of the service animal from the premises.
Prohibited Items
Ticketing, Will Call and Customer Service
Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds and may proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. For full PGA Tour Ticket Terms, click here.
Limited Will Call may be available at PGA Tour tournaments, and all tournaments offer ticketing customer service. Guests are strongly encouraged to distribute and download tickets in advance of the tournament. For more information on will call at your local event, please visit the tournament website.
Tournament Guidelines
Guests must comply with all PGA Tour and tournament guidelines, including the PGA Tour Fan Code of Conduct. For more information related to attending your local PGA Tour event (including local policies, tickets, refunds, rain checks, parking/rideshare, or other spectator information) please visit the tournament website.
Weather Policy
The PGA Tour Weather Policy is in effect at all tournaments. Please observe on-course scoreboards for weather messages and follow all instructions provided by the tournament, which may include seeking safe shelter or exiting the premises. In the event of dangerous weather – avoid the following: hilltops/high places; golf carts; temporary structures; trees; wire fencing.
PGA TOUR FAN CODE OF CONDUCT
REP Our Game
By attending a PGA Tour event, you are a valued member of our community. Each ticketholder is provided with front row access to the greatest professional golfers in the world and is expected to showcase sportsmanship that affirms PGA Tour fans are the best in the world.
Respect the Game
The game of golf is deeply rooted in decorum, civility and sportsmanship, and fans play an important role in helping the PGA Tour create a safe and enjoyable experience.
- Avoid language, gestures and behavior that may disrupt competition and the environment.
- Be considerate of other fans and spectate while keeping a proper distance from athletes.
Enjoy Responsibly
From compelling competition to exciting fan-focused activities and offerings, there is much to experience at a PGA Tour event.
- Create positive experiences for fans of all ages.
- Adhere to all regulations and policies (alcohol, tobacco, gaming, autograph, etc.).
Play by the Rules
Emulate the professionals who adhere to the rules and etiquette of golf by monitoring your own behavior and its impact on the game.
- Familiarize yourself with gate entry policies, inclement weather protocols and pedestrian guidelines.
- Refrain from and report any behavior that threatens the safety of attendees or the family-friendly environment.
The PGA Tour and its tournaments reserve the right to deny entry or remove any individual(s) that violate(s) the Fan Code of Conduct. This includes, but is not limited to, yelling, heckling, throwing objects, making rude or inappropriate comments or gestures, or any other behavior that disrupts the competition.
Fans in violation will be subject to expulsion without refund. Hospitality package holders and/or their guests are subject to revocation of their hospitality ticket(s) for the remainder of the tournament. All ticketholders agree to adhere to the PGA Tour’s Fan Code of Conduct.