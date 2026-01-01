Know Before You Go

The PGA Tour and its tournaments provide action-packed activity for fans of all ages. As always, the safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA Tour has developed measures to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. Please visit your local tournament’s website for more information on local procedures and guidelines. Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds and may proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. For a full outline of the PGA Tour Ticket Terms and Conditions, click here.