Internships

Your journey begins here in beautiful Northeast Florida and on the campus of our state-of-art headquarters. Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, but recruited from all over the country, the TOUR’s renown Internship Program – now in its 26th year – is the ideal opportunity to explore the golf business: communication, technology, finance, media entertainment, data analytics, marketing and more. Join a select few who will participate in this 8-week program which provides development opportunity to currently enrolled students.