    Hobby turned business helps First Tee member further her golf career

    Addison Seban is saving for new clubs by selling candles she has made

  • Addison Seban caddying for Peter Malnati at The RSM Classic. (Courtesy of Seban family)Addison Seban caddying for Peter Malnati at The RSM Classic. (Courtesy of Seban family)