  • BEYOND THE ROPES

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship a trip down memory lane for volunteers

  • Tommie and Pamela Taylor will be volunteering in caddie hospitality at this week&apos;s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Tommie Taylor)Tommie and Pamela Taylor will be volunteering in caddie hospitality at this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Tommie Taylor)