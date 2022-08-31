  • BEYOND THE ROPES

    HBCUs shine at Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup at Quail Hollow

    The exhibition featured six top HBCU programs and was conceived by Presidents Cup organizers

  • The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup featured six of the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities programs in the country. (Courtesy of Presidents Cup)The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup featured six of the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities programs in the country. (Courtesy of Presidents Cup)