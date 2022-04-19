Jay Haas, Bill Haas excited for father-son experience at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Bill Haas still has the trophy.

Now, he doesn’t remember exactly where he and his dad Jay finished – “They gave out like seven places,” Bill explains. But the iconic Mickey Mouse trophy he won in that parent-child event held at Walt Disney World Resort remains part of the 2011 FedExCup champion’s collection of tournament hardware.

And this week, some three decades later, Bill, who followed his father to the PGA TOUR, is getting another chance to play with Jay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

It will be Jay’s first start on TOUR since the 2010 PLAYERS. And it will be the 799th of a very successful career that saw the 68-year-old win nine times on TOUR and another 18 times on PGA TOUR Champions. So far, that is.

Only Mark Brooks has made more TOUR starts with 803, and no one has made more cuts than Jay at 592.

“I think it shows how good he's been for so long and the fact that he's still competitive,” Bill says. “I talk about how I feel like I've been out here for a while. It's like my 17th season and I'd have to play -- he started when he was 21 -- 47 years, (so) 30 more years to just be where he is.

“That’s like mind blowing to me of being able to physically compete week in and week out, out here and, and then do well enough to keep your TOUR card and well enough to win. It just impresses me more and more … just knowing what that takes and what it took.

“I feel lucky to be able to have him on my team.”

Jay was in Hilton Head last week with his son, who tied for 59th at the RBC Heritage. He said he was excited when Bill asked him to be his partner in New Orleans – although he is mindful of his son’s quest to move up the FedExCup rankings (he’s currently 168th) and secure his card.

“My first thought was I love it – I’d love nothing better,” Jay said last week. “But then I got thinking, well, I don't want him to waste a week playing with me. … So, as it's getting closer, I'm getting more excited and hopefully I don't embarrass myself.”