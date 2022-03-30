Dylan Frittelli trades golf clubs for a microphone in Austin

Dylan Frittelli took something of a busman’s holiday last week.

The personable South African didn’t make the field of 64 for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Even so, Frittelli still found himself inside the ropes during the first two days of competition at Austin Country Club.

But Frittelli had traded his golf clubs in for a microphone so he could call the action for PGA TOUR LIVE.

“It was a fun, fun gig, just being out there in the moment and seeing everything,” he says.

Frittelli worked the first-round match between Jordan Spieth and Keegan Bradley on Wednesday, as well as Thursday’s tilt that pitted Sergio Garcia against Collin Morikawa. He kept the weekend open to prepare for this week’s Valero Texas Open.

After all, playing, not commentating on, the PGA TOUR is Frittelli’s regular job. The 31-year-old has done well at his chosen profession, too, winning the 2019 John Deere Classic and making the FedExCup Playoffs each of the last three seasons.

But Frittelli wants to expand his media footprint. He has done some studio work at events in South Africa, as well as at a professional soccer game in Austin, Texas, where he went to college and now makes his home. He knows on-course reporting is the logical starting point, though, and the opportunity presented itself last week.

“I'm just getting my feet wet,” explains Frittelli, who is also starting a podcast. “I obviously am focused on playing and I want to play for another 10, maybe 15 years. Who knows, but ideally, I'd just like to give it a go and see if I enjoy it. …

“It's interesting. Obviously, I have the expertise to know what I'm talking about and having a foreign accent helps, too. But right now, it's just a little thing to get on my resume and my CV, if I ever want to go into it.”