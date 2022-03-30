Dylan Frittelli trades golf clubs for a microphone in Austin

-
March 30, 2022
By Helen Ross , PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli interviews Jordan Spieth at WGC-Dell Match Play
Dylan Frittelli took something of a busman’s holiday last week.
The personable South African didn’t make the field of 64 for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Even so, Frittelli still found himself inside the ropes during the first two days of competition at Austin Country Club.
But Frittelli had traded his golf clubs in for a microphone so he could call the action for PGA TOUR LIVE.
“It was a fun, fun gig, just being out there in the moment and seeing everything,” he says.
Frittelli worked the first-round match between Jordan Spieth and Keegan Bradley on Wednesday, as well as Thursday’s tilt that pitted Sergio Garcia against Collin Morikawa. He kept the weekend open to prepare for this week’s Valero Texas Open.
After all, playing, not commentating on, the PGA TOUR is Frittelli’s regular job. The 31-year-old has done well at his chosen profession, too, winning the 2019 John Deere Classic and making the FedExCup Playoffs each of the last three seasons.
But Frittelli wants to expand his media footprint. He has done some studio work at events in South Africa, as well as at a professional soccer game in Austin, Texas, where he went to college and now makes his home. He knows on-course reporting is the logical starting point, though, and the opportunity presented itself last week.
“I'm just getting my feet wet,” explains Frittelli, who is also starting a podcast. “I obviously am focused on playing and I want to play for another 10, maybe 15 years. Who knows, but ideally, I'd just like to give it a go and see if I enjoy it. …
“It's interesting. Obviously, I have the expertise to know what I'm talking about and having a foreign accent helps, too. But right now, it's just a little thing to get on my resume and my CV, if I ever want to go into it.”
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli's on course commentary for PGA TOUR LIVE at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Frittelli says he showed up “pretty green” on Wednesday of last week. In fact, he didn’t even think to bring a yardage book because he knows Austin Country Club so well. But he has insight on the players from competing against them regularly, and he says he learned a lot from Colin Swatton, a PGA TOUR LIVE mainstay who once caddied for Jason Day.
“You just give a little bit of color,” says Frittelli, who called Spieth’s shots while Swatton handled Bradley. “You tell them what the lie is like. You tell them what things you'd be looking for as a player, any special features on the green or wind conditions or maybe the lie’s a little iffy.”
Frittelli says it was easy to converse with the hosts. But it was a “very multitasking-based skill” to learn how to artfully finish a thought and hand it back to the studio when a producer was counting down to a break in his ear. He was careful with the microphone -- he had to toggle between one line that connected him with the producer and the other one that was live.
“I was very pedantic about that,” Frittelli says. “You don’t want to leave it on and then you start having a conversation, but you get used to it eventually.”
The Spieth-Bradley match was a comfortable one for Frittelli to call in his debut. Spieth was a freshman at Texas in 2012 when Frittelli was a senior. The South African made the winning putt that year when the Longhorns beat Alabama for the NCAA title, ending a 40-year drought.
Frittelli didn’t get a chance to tell Spieth that he’d be on the call, though. He had planned to go to the range and give caddie Michael Greller the head’s up but “I think it was a bit of a surprise,” he says.
When Spieth drove into a hazard on the ninth hole, Frittelli could see a ball in a good lie on a rock face. So, he picked his way about 50 feet down the hillside to see if it belonged to his former teammate. Turns out, it didn’t.
This is @Dylan_Frittelli’s week off. 😂 @PGATOURLIVE https://t.co/cqJYKaH6ng— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 23, 2022
“I'd never been down there before, but I knew that that cliff was pretty stable,” Frittelli says, noting that the LIVE cameras caught the South African’s descent. “I had a couple of people screenshot it and send it to me.”
Frittelli’s next venture, which is called the “On Tour” podcast, will launch within a month. He is working on the project with Erik Anders Lang and randomgolfclub.com. Lang is the host and director for SkratchTV’s documentary series “Adventures in Golf.”
Frittelli already has done interviews with several players for the podcast, and he hopes to collect more this week in San Antonio. He’s not sure who will be the first guest yet, but he wants to make sure the podcast launches with a “bit of a splash.”
While golf is his priority right now, Frittelli is excited about his new endeavors. He’s building toward the future, and he likes to keep busy.
“I don't want to be to a point where either I've fallen off TOUR or chose to stop playing on TOUR and then go, what am I going to do now and sit around for a year or two, trying to figure it out,” Frittelli says. “I would rather have a couple different avenues that I can go into straightaway because I don't like just sitting around doing nothing.”
