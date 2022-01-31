First Tee-Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Foundation making a difference in children's lives

Nocon first was introduced to First Tee – which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year – when she was in fourth grade, during recess one day. There was an area set up outside the gym with plastic clubs and balls and a Velcro backstop, and one of the coaches was there to help.

“I had the time of my life,” she recalls. “… I had seen it in cartoons before in TV shows and read about it, but I'd certainly never seen a golf club in real life. I was like, that sounds really fun.”

Soon Nocon was enrolled in the First Tee’s summer program. And she kept coming back – turns out, the First Tee facility was just seven minutes from her house – day after day. She worked on her game, eventually volunteering as a junior coach and later getting her first paying job as an assistant.

But it was more than just the game that set the hook, so to speak. Nocon learned to set goals and take responsibility through First Tee’s nine core values and correlating life skills programs. She even remembers filling out college admission applications there.

“I mean, where do you want me to start?” Nocon says when asked what the program meant to her. “I don't know. I feel like it was certainly a transitionary period in my life. Not just, you know, kind of growing from child to preteen to teenager -- they saw all of the awkward stages.

“But it was a lot of setting me up for success. … They taught me how to use the wonderful, wonderful game of golf, because that's how they get you. They’re like, look at this fun game; we're going to learn some life skills with it. So, it's certainly something that I still think about -- those nine core values and life skills -- every decision I come to, every teachable moment that I have for my nephews, for my young cousins, for whoever it is I'm mentoring … everything is still applicable.

“There's not a day that passes that I make a decision for myself that I don't think about those things that I've learned from that program.”

Nocon’s involvement with the aquarium was equally impactful. As an eighth grader, she joined the Young Women in Science program that introduces teenage girls to marine biology. She went kayaking and scuba diving and later volunteered with the sea otter rescue program.

“When I was growing up in the Philippines, I never really realized like, wow, I was really lucky to have that kind of biodiversity in the ocean that was near me,” she says. “I never realized the kind of pollution that was affecting us. I mean, I did, but I didn't. It was something that we just knew was there and dealt with it, but I never really considered, like, how do we fix this?

“So, when I was Young Women in Science, I kind of got an introduction to the aquarium, the work that they do. … And it was just all of this exposure with the most incredible group of passionate people who will just get you to fall in love with this stuff.”

Nocon also went through a two-week training program to become a Teen Conservation Leader that was so intense she says it “felt a lot like drinking out of a fire hose.” The TCL candidates learned about the various habitats in the aquarium, and they even had sleepovers at the aquarium. When the training was over, she began working as a guide and mentor.

“You walk out of that two-week training, like I'm going to change the world,” she says. “It's the most amazing, amazing experience.”

Nocon is quick to point out that she was able to get her start in the Young Women in Science program – and ultimately her involvement with the aquarium -- thanks to a scholarship that very well might have come from money donated by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.

“And knowing that more of those students are going to benefit from this money that we're generating from this (tournament) I can't even say how grateful I am for that,” she says.

Nocon has attended the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am several times and once even handled social media duties for First Tee – Monterey County. The kids would get in the van in Salinas and head down the coast to Pebble Beach, which is about 30 minutes away.

“You get out of the van, and you’ve got this, like. the iconic Monterey fog, like you see the ocean there and just the energy that comes with tournaments, like that is always so palpable,” she says. “I don't even know how to describe it. It feels electric in the air.”

Interestingly, while she does have favorite players – Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, to name a few – Nocon’s most vivid memories are of the beauty of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Or maybe, given her interest in the environment, that’s not such a surprise, after all.

“I remember the first time I was at No. 18,” she says. “Man, it's beautiful. … I remember standing there and being like, wow, this is the most amazing like hole in golf. And I'm just here at the fairway, watching someone tee off. … It was very, very much a standout moment for me. I think it was because it was such a beautiful day. The sun was out, and you could hear the waves just to the left of the tee box.”

John has seen that same beauty from inside the ropes. He played in the unique event that features the PGA TOUR’s best playing with businessmen and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment nine times before becoming the tournament director and MPF CEO.

John notes it took 65 years to raise the first $100 million but only a decade to reach the second. He credits that growth to the support of the tournament’s title sponsor, as well as its secondary partners and the amateurs and celebrities who believe in the mission.

“It's such a wonderful collaborative effort on everybody's part,” John says.

A year ago, restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to make some dramatic changes. For the first time, no amateurs played, and there were no spectators. Still, the tournament was able to give over $10 million back to the community and John and his staff soon realized a milestone no other TOUR event had reached loomed large on the horizon.

Over the years, the charitable dollars have gone to support food security, which was particularly important during the pandemic, education, equity and health and human services, as well as to conquer the digital divide. The tournament even bought body cameras for the Salinas Police Department and helped with relief efforts after natural disasters like the area’s fierce wildfires, too.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan says the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is an example of the good works made possible by the support and partnership between the TOUR’s best players and its tournaments and sponsors.

“The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has for decades combined the best in sports and entertainment for our fans along with a charitable impact that positively affects thousands of lives in Monterey and the surrounding communities,” Monahan explains.

John has lots of great memories of the years he’s been involved with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but setting this week’s TOUR charitable-giving standard is special. And hearing the impact the tournament has had on people like Nocon brings the hard work full circle.



“Well, this obviously is at the top of the heap,” John says. “I mean, when you hit something, when you're part of something that is eclipsing the first-ever milestone, 200 million, I would say that's definitely on the top of the highlight reel.

“But there's so many. I think just knowing everybody's efforts of our team -- we have small team, 11, 12 people -- and to know that we're able to be part of something that's so successful and just continuing to grow. We're always trying to raise the bar and the experience for the players here, which in turn raises, much, much needed funds for the community -- life changing funds for the community.

“So, I think that's kind of what, if you sleep well at night, that's makes me sleep really good to know that what we're doing really makes a difference in lives, changing lives.”