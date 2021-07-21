Michael Thompson finds balance on TOUR with his love of cars

In hindsight, Thompson wishes he had taken a little more time when he was stripping the Mustang down to its bones – taking pictures and categorizing parts so he’d be better organized. YouTube and the Internet proved to valuable resources, though.

“The information is at your fingertips whereas I think when my dad was my age now 40 years ago, he didn't have that option,” Thompson says. “He would have had to go talk to a mechanic somewhere.”

Thompson managed to rebuild that Mustang while still playing more than 20 events each year on the PGA TOUR.

When he had an off week, he’d spend the first few days in his three-car garage, which is outfitted with a two-post lift, air compressor, sandblasting and welding equipment and many, many tools – “The people at AutoZone have gotten to know me pretty well,” Thompson jokes. Once it was time to practice again to get ready for the next tournament, he’d still manage to head out there in the evenings after his kids went to sleep.

“There were many, many, many times where I felt like I got something done but realized that I skipped a step about 10 steps ago,” Thompson says. “So, I had to undo everything that I just did and go back and make sure I did it right.

“So that was a great learning process albeit very frustrating as well, but that's kind of the joy of doing it and also not having a timeline. It was just about getting the job done right.”

Finally, four years after he bought the Mustang, Thompson was ready to put the key in the ignition again. It was a “very scary” proposition.

Sure, he’d had a machinist prep the parts before he started rebuilding the engine. And he’d followed the manual religiously, making sure the gaskets were fitted correctly and the right oil added. But still there were doubts after he put the engine in the car and hooked everything up.

Was it even going to crank? Would the car blow up in his face? Adding to the challenge, Thompson had used all new parts, so he had to break in the engine, sitting there with his foot on the gas to get the RPMs over 2000 for half an hour.

“And so that was a very great test of patience as well as scary because in learning how an engine works, there's a lot of moving parts and a lot can go wrong if something's not right,” Thompson says. “And so, I basically sat there for 30 minutes sweating.

“But nothing was broken and, and it worked. And I went on my first test drive, and I had the biggest smile on my face. It was pure joy.”

For the last few years, the rebuilt Mustang has lived at a body shop in Tennessee where a guy is painting it in his spare time.

“He's not charging me very much, which is a great deal for me,” Thompson says. “But at the same time, it's taking a really long time and close friends and family are beginning to doubt whether it even exists anymore.

“But it's real. I promise. And I hopefully will be getting that back sometime this year, maybe early next and be able to drive it and enjoy it.”

The Mustang is the only car Thompson, who drives a 2013 Chevy Silverado right now, has torn apart completely and rebuilt. But that doesn’t mean he’s done working on cars. In fact, word has gotten out among people in the golf community on St. Simon’s Island where Thompson now lives, and he’s definitely in demand.

“It's almost like I'm running a little shop in my spare time now,” he says, laughing.

Thompson spent a couple of years working on a 1988 Land Rover Defender 110 that belongs to Harris English, rebuilding the carburetors, putting in a new exhaust system and redoing the wiring, among other things, to get the car running again. He’s also worked on Keith Mitchell’s 1977 Jeep Cherokee Chief “that he drives literally every day he's home.

“And it's still running great so that's a positive,” Thompson says.