Jack Nicklaus II reflects on life lessons learned from his parents in new book

Jack Nicklaus II had gone downstairs on Monday evening to get a glass of water.

There, sitting at the kitchen table was his dad, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, his head buried in a book. But it wasn’t just any book. It was the one Jack II had just written with Don Yeager -- “Best Seat In The House: 18 Golden Lessons From A Father To His Son.”

Jack Nicklaus had read some snippets of the book – “I’ve read a lot more of it than you think” he told his son, no doubt thanks to wife, Barbara, who served as “our chief editor,” Jack II says. But this was the first time the elder Nicklaus had read the book in its entirety.

When Jack II found his dad sitting in the kitchen on the eve of the Memorial Tournament he hosts, the Golden Bear had about 50 pages to go.

“Jack, I think that it’s fantastic,” the proud father said.

No book review will ever mean more.

Jack II has been working on the book, which was published on May 17, for his entire life. He just didn’t realize it until 1986 when he caddied for his 46-year-old father on that magical – and improbable -- ride to a sixth Masters championship.

“I always felt like, wow, nobody saw that victory better than I did,” Jack II says. “I always felt like I had the best seat in the house for that victory. And I don't know why that stuck with me.”

But it did. He started keeping notes and journals and even recorded some of the conversations he had with his dad. Jack II soon realized that the story he wanted to tell went way beyond what happened at Augusta National that extraordinary Sunday.

“I have felt that I've had the best seat in the house to watch a great man, a great career and a great life,” the eldest of the Golden Bear’s five children explains.

Jack II sat down to write the book on more than one occasion over the last four or five years. He just didn’t know how to organize his thoughts like he does the architectural plans for the more than 50 golf courses he’s designed across the world.

A conversation with motivational speaker John C. Maxwell during a fundraiser at the home of his parents proved pivotal in that quest, though. Jack II mentioned that he wanted to write the book, and Maxwell told him that he knew the perfect co-author.

Enter Yeager, a New York Times best-selling author and corporate speaker who lives in Tallahassee, Florida. The two hit it off immediately and started working on the book in January of 2020. By October, the publisher had their unedited draft.