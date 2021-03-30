Inclusive atmosphere at Morgan's Wonderland Camp will help kids prosper

All his life, Devyn Harrigan has defied the odds.

Doctors told his parents that Devyn, who has spina bifida, wouldn’t be able to walk. Guess what? They were wrong. The 6-year-old rides a bicycle, too, and plays wheelchair basketball and tennis. He throws the discus and the shotput, as well.

“He doesn't let nothing stop him because most of his life he's always heard, the doctor said, he'll never do this. He'll never do this. He won't do this. He won't do that,” Devyn’s mom, Phyllis, says. “And everything they said he won't do, he's done -- plus some.”

All Devyn wants is to be a kid like his older brothers who play football and run track. Or his sister who plays soccer, the next sport Devyn wants to master. The Harrigans just had to figure out a way to make that happen.

“The biggest thing was he wanted normalcy,” Phyllis says. “He wanted normalcy so bad that he would cry and would make himself sick. ... And all I could do is give him something that will be as close to normal that I can give to him. He took it and ran with it.”

That’s where Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Wonderland Camp came in.

Morgan’s Wonderland is a theme park that was created by San Antonio businessman Gordon Hartman and his wife Maggie to serve special needs children and adults like their daughter Morgan, who has physical and cognitive challenges. Offshoots include a water park and sports complex.

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, which is scheduld to open this summer, will provide a summer-camp experience for kids to enjoy hiking, zip lines, rock climbing, horseback rides and bike trails, to name a few activities. There will also be cabins, pools and a nature farm on the 102-acre campus being built near the eighth hole of the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio where the Valero Texas Open is being played this week.

Devyn got a sneak peek at the camp earlier this month when he was part of a PSA shoot that will air during the tournament coverage on Friday and Sunday. He really liked the zip line – the “more faster one,” Devyn says, with excitement in his voice – and the “Big Swing” that suspends the campers in the air. He did some rock climbing, too.

Those high-flying pursuits make him “happy,” Devyn says. “It’s fun.”

“They have so many limitations in life, when they can do something to make feel free, it’s great for them,” Phyllis explains. “One thing about Morgan’s -- whether you go to the Camp or Wonderland in general -- everything is accessible for them.”

It’s that kind of inclusive atmosphere that prompted Valero to pledge $15 million over six years to the project. It is the largest single charitable contribution ever made by the company through the Valero Texas Open, which has raised $171 million for charity in its 99-year history.

“We decided to get involved because the mission of the camp is undeniably compelling,” Valero CEO Joe Gorder said when the commitment was announced. “The camp allows those with disabilities to enjoy the same activities as others in an environment free of limitations and restrictions, and to share the experience with those without disabilities.”