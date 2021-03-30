-
-
Inclusive atmosphere at Morgan's Wonderland Camp will help kids prosper
Devyn Harrigan, 6, was diagnosed with spina bifida but is active in various sporting activities
-
-
March 30, 2021
By Helen Ross, PGATOUR.COM
- Devyn Harrigan has had four surgeries but remains active. (Courtesy of Harrigan family)
All his life, Devyn Harrigan has defied the odds.
Doctors told his parents that Devyn, who has spina bifida, wouldn’t be able to walk. Guess what? They were wrong. The 6-year-old rides a bicycle, too, and plays wheelchair basketball and tennis. He throws the discus and the shotput, as well.
“He doesn't let nothing stop him because most of his life he's always heard, the doctor said, he'll never do this. He'll never do this. He won't do this. He won't do that,” Devyn’s mom, Phyllis, says. “And everything they said he won't do, he's done -- plus some.”
All Devyn wants is to be a kid like his older brothers who play football and run track. Or his sister who plays soccer, the next sport Devyn wants to master. The Harrigans just had to figure out a way to make that happen.
“The biggest thing was he wanted normalcy,” Phyllis says. “He wanted normalcy so bad that he would cry and would make himself sick. ... And all I could do is give him something that will be as close to normal that I can give to him. He took it and ran with it.”
That’s where Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Wonderland Camp came in.
Morgan’s Wonderland is a theme park that was created by San Antonio businessman Gordon Hartman and his wife Maggie to serve special needs children and adults like their daughter Morgan, who has physical and cognitive challenges. Offshoots include a water park and sports complex.
Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, which is scheduld to open this summer, will provide a summer-camp experience for kids to enjoy hiking, zip lines, rock climbing, horseback rides and bike trails, to name a few activities. There will also be cabins, pools and a nature farm on the 102-acre campus being built near the eighth hole of the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio where the Valero Texas Open is being played this week.
Devyn got a sneak peek at the camp earlier this month when he was part of a PSA shoot that will air during the tournament coverage on Friday and Sunday. He really liked the zip line – the “more faster one,” Devyn says, with excitement in his voice – and the “Big Swing” that suspends the campers in the air. He did some rock climbing, too.
Those high-flying pursuits make him “happy,” Devyn says. “It’s fun.”
“They have so many limitations in life, when they can do something to make feel free, it’s great for them,” Phyllis explains. “One thing about Morgan’s -- whether you go to the Camp or Wonderland in general -- everything is accessible for them.”
It’s that kind of inclusive atmosphere that prompted Valero to pledge $15 million over six years to the project. It is the largest single charitable contribution ever made by the company through the Valero Texas Open, which has raised $171 million for charity in its 99-year history.
“We decided to get involved because the mission of the camp is undeniably compelling,” Valero CEO Joe Gorder said when the commitment was announced. “The camp allows those with disabilities to enjoy the same activities as others in an environment free of limitations and restrictions, and to share the experience with those without disabilities.”Devyn Harrigan likes to compete in various activities. (Courtesy of Harrigan family)
Phyllis, an Army veteran who was a diesel mechanic and ran motor pools both in the United States and abroad, was 18 weeks pregnant when she and her husband found out that Devyn had spina bifida, a birth defect where the spine and spinal column don’t form properly. He also had hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluid in the cavities of the brain.
Devyn was diagnosed with myelomeningocele, which is the most common and severe form of spina bifida. After a battery of tests that included EKGs and amniocentesis, Devyn was found to be a candidate for a delicate procedure called fetal intervention where a surgeon would operate on him while still in the womb. Phyllis’ strength and overall good health was also considered a plus.
In Devyn’s case, the spine was complete, but the spinal cords were tangled and had no protective coating. Doctors were able to untangle them and lay them in the correct spot and remove the excess sack on his spine before stitching him closed.
The operation was performed at 23 weeks and Devyn was delivered six weeks later, weighing just 3 pounds, 3 ounces. He ended up staying in the neonatal intensive care unit for five weeks.
“Before the surgery, they didn't see any functioning of his leg,” Phyllis recalls. “After the surgery, his legs moved, (and) he kicked. He cannot feel below his knees, so he doesn't feel his feet. ... But every surgery he's had, he's gotten a little bit more sensation in places he didn't have sensation.”
In total, Devyn has had four operations. The first one released the tendons so his feet could flex upwards and was particularly successful on his left foot. Six months ago, he had an operation to insert a plate in front of his tibia and reconstruct his right foot to help correct damage done by the third surgery that had left it pointed downward and canted to the side.
“And he did great because he healed and his foot is now 90 degrees and he can walk flat,” Phyllis says. “His hip is straight. His leg is straight and he's just going and going.”
Places like Morgan’s Wonderland, with its adaptive and para sports programs, and the soon-to-be opened Morgan’s Wonderland Camp have made a huge difference in Devyn’s life. Now he has a place where he’s accepted and can have fun. That hasn’t always been the case.
“Kids are mean sometimes, especially kids who don't have nothing wrong with them,” Phyllis says. “And it's a constant for you as a parent to try to protect your child because other people won't do it. Unless you say something or unless you do something, the only advocate, the main advocate they have is you.
“And so, him being around all these other kids that are like him, him being able to do these things, keep his life active. It keeps him as normal as possible. It keeps him from having to go through all these mental issues, psychological issues, because he thinks he's a part of something.”
Devyn, who is a big pro wrestling fan and loves Jon Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is thriving now. He’s even started competing – picking up five medals last weekend in Austin, with first-place finishes in the discus and shotput and seconds in the 100, 200 and 400 meters – and gains confidence with every day.
“You would never believe that he's the same kid was when he was smaller to now,” Phyllis says. “He was delayed talking. He was delayed walking. ... He didn't really associate with other people. He was shy, he was closed off. If he saw people he would hide behind me.
“He's not that person anymore. He's very friendly. He talks to everybody. He's not afraid to ask any questions.
“And if you tell him he can't do something, he will do it.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.