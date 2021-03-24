  • BEYOND THE ROPES

    Corales Puntacana shines after quick turnaround for TOUR event

  • The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship will be played this week for the second time in one season. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship will be played this week for the second time in one season. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)