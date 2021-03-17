LPGA's Morgan Pressel enjoying side gig as Golf Channel on-course reporter

Pressel says she watches golf on TV a bit differently now than she once did due to her second career path. Prior to joining Golf Channel and NBC, she was part of Fox Sports digital coverage of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and served as an analyst for the 1999 U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Pinehurst.

“You understand what goes on behind the scenes in a production and all the moving parts behind just what you see or hear on television,” Pressel says. “And then also listening -- maybe critically is not the right word, but more intently to what the analysts are saying and why they're saying it. And just listening to it with a different ear to try and learn how people do it who've done it for years and do it really well, how they're so good and why they're so good.”

Pressel, a two-time LPGA champ who played on six Solheim Cup teams, says she’s paying more attention to the different styles the various announcers now. And the woman who qualified for the LPGA Tour at the age of 17 isn’t afraid to ask questions as she tries to find her own “voice.”

She knows she can rely on her colleagues at Golf Channel, who have been extremely helpful in preparing her for this new role. But Pressel also picks the brains of her friends who simply love to watch the game. What do they like to hear? What kinds of things do they want to know?

“At the end of the day, I certainly want to do a good job,” Pressel says. “I want to tell the story of the day, of the week, of certain players and whatever it might be. It's a unique position that to have that opportunity. So, I definitely want to do it justice. And I'm such a novice that I really am just trying to soak up as much as I possibly can.”

Judy Rankin, the World Golf Hall of Famer who has worked in television for more than three decades, told Pressel to be herself.

“Just react the way that you would naturally react,” Pressel remembers Rankin’s counsel. “You know how to play golf. You know what situations these players are in and what they're going through in the biggest moments. So just react. React naturally, basically. ...

“Another thing that Judy said is you have to find your voice. Find the way that you describe things and talk about things that's unique to you and that is being yourself, but also finding a way through experience.”