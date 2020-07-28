A pro golfer, a refrigerator and a skateboard park

Brad Gehl was in a hotel somewhere in Brazil when the idea came to him.

He had just missed the cut in a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event and was feeling “pretty down,” he remembers. Gehl was alone in his room, sipping coffee and listening to music, almost certainly something by Nora Jones, which always reminds him of his lake house in Indiana.

“You know, it is hard playing pro golf and traveling,” Gehl recalls. “It is not easy for as much joy as you get from it. ... So, I do certain things to remind me of home, to kind of root me in the day. And along with that is writing in my notebook.

“I was just kind of reflecting and just being like, all right, you know what? Golf was tough this week. How are we going to find a win today? Because I try and take it day by day and just make it as good as I can.

“And sometimes when you're in a hotel and you're not playing well, it's tough to find a good light at the end of the tunnel.”

But he did. The Hangry Project, born that September day in 2018, has been that light for Gehl.

He took out his composition notebook, the kind you used to shove in your backpack at school, and he thought about a way to give back. The Oklahoma State graduate wasn’t where he wanted to be, which is playing on the PGA TOUR, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t find a way to help others.

So, Gehl started writing. He doesn’t remember which came first, the name or the logo. But it wasn’t long before he came up with a mission statement for The Hangry Project, which aims to support meaningful play in the skateboard community by keeping the kids safe, fed and happy.

“What meaningful play is, is just in the sense that it's not like you're getting a meal or you're getting a paycheck when you're out skateboarding,” Gehl says. “But it kind of fulfills you in a sense that it could be a creative outlet -- and that's what skateboarding has been to me.”

The words he put on paper didn’t become reality until several months later. Gehl was back home in Jupiter, Florida, for the holidays and he wore a sweatshirt he’d had made with the Hangry Project logo on it to a Christmas party. People were intrigued when Gehl told them his idea.

But the logoed clothing notwithstanding, it was just that, an idea. “A lot of people say I like to run before I walk,” he says with a chuckle.

When Gehl failed to make the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, he decided to take action. He went to a city-run facility in West Palm Beach called Phipps Park where he had skated and told the manager he’d like to help.

So Gehl went on Craigslist and bought a refrigerator, then filled it with food and snacks. He went back two weeks later and found it empty, so he filled it up again with apples and oranges and Lunchables and Crustables and popsicles – anything to keep the kids from getting hangry (a term that reflects when hunger makes someone angry.)

And every two weeks since, the refrigerator has been restocked.

When Gehl is on the road playing – he spent last season continents away, competing on PGA TOUR China – he’s got plenty of friends to help. Drew Page, another former Oklahoma State golfer who now works for Scotty Cameron, is one of his go-to guys. Michelle Wie West, who has been known to sport Hangry Project gear, even went on a shopping trip with Gehl.