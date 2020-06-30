Varner opens busy week by hosting his inaugural AJGA event

CLEMMONS, N.C. – Harold Varner III is a busy man this week.

On Monday, he flew from Connecticut to North Carolina for the AJGA’s inaugural Harold Varner III Foundation Junior All-Star tournament at Tanglewood Park.

Less than 24 hours later, Varner hopped another plane, this time bound for Michigan to begin preparations for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. It’s the fourth event in a dizzying span of six straight he plans to play before taking a break on the PGA TOUR.

And on Wednesday afternoon, Varner will be mic’ed up and playing in a nine-hole exhibition to raise money for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit. Varner will partner with Bubba Watson, with the duo taking on Jason Day and Wesley Bryan.

The match will air as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and simulcast on Golf Channel.

Oh, and there’s a $7.5 million golf tournament to try to win over the July 4 weekend.

Varner was clearly in his element on Monday as he posed for pictures, talked golf and offered words of encouragement to many of the 78 boys and girls playing in the AJGA event. Varner joins Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Annika Sorenstam and Stacey Lewis, among others, in hosting an event.

“The coolest thing for me is the ropes (along the fairways) because that's like the stuff we have on TOUR,” Varner said, the excitement evident in his voice. “I was like, that's crazy.”

The teenagers waited patiently to have photos snapped with Varner beside the larger-than-life photos of him flanking the board that recognized the sponsors. They were sure to space themselves out six feet apart so they could briefly take their masks off.

“They're so nervous,” Varner said with a laugh. “They're like any other kid and then, you know, they're like, I don't want to talk to Harold. ... They just want to play. They want to compete. They don't really care that Harold's here. They know they’ve still got to play a tournament and that I respect that.”

Varner was being modest. The kids were anxious, if a little shy at times, to speak with him. One played on the Drew Charter golf team in southeastern Atlanta that became the first all-black team to win the Georgia Class A Public State Championship, a title it claimed by a whopping 15 strokes in 2019.

After that championship run, Varner’s HV3 Foundation gave the Drew Charter program $5,000. He started his foundation to “give back to less fortunate kids that could greatly benefit from increased access and opportunity in sport.” His goal is to provide financial assistance for equipment, after-school programs, instruction and camps so kids can realize their athletic dreams.

The way Varner sees it, affordability is the biggest obstacle in introducing golf to more minorities, particularly African Americans. He started playing when he was nine at a club that offered a $100 junior membership, then later worked the range and eventually earned a scholarship to East Carolina.

Varner tried to qualify for an AJGA event once. But he never played in one and he knows first-hand that competition at its highest level can be cost-prohibitive.