Why caddie bibs will have two different names
June 10, 2020
By Helen Ross, PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Welcoming players back on the tee
Sreevani Bodavula decided to become a nurse eight years ago.
She was in medical school at the time, intending to become a doctor like her father, mother and two of her sisters. Her dad had been diagnosed with liver cancer, though, and she returned home to St. Louis to be with her family.
It was a frightening time for the close-knit group. But something about the comfort and care his nurses provided to her father every day “spoke” to Bodavula. So shortly after he underwent a successful liver transplant, she applied to nursing school.
“We weren't sure whether or not he would pull through at all,” she recalls. “It was really important to me to try to make that same kind of impact in someone else's life. The doctors did a great job, but it was really the nurses who came in the week he was in the hospital, sent him flowers the weeks he recovered at home, and made sure that our family, as a whole, survived the whole ordeal.”
For the last two years, Bodavula has been working as a nurse at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, which is just 38 minutes from Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club, where this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge will be played as the PGA TOUR and golf makes its return.
During the past three months, she has been working exclusively with patients suffering from COVID-19, the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus that has resulted in more than 7 million confirmed cases and 400,000 deaths worldwide.
Each round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as for the next two weeks on TOUR, the name of a frontline worker such as Bodavula will be worn on the caddie bib of every player competing in the tournament.
Harry Higgs, who went to Southern Methodist and now lives in Dallas, will be “paired” with Bodavula, the married mother of a 3-year-old who works three 12-hour shifts each week while juggling what have now become Zoom classes as she pursues a master’s degree to become a family nurse practitioner.
“It’s the first big sporting event to be put on as we're starting to reemerge from COVID,” Bodavula says. “... I think it's great that it's here in North Texas and it's in our hometown (and) that people can fully get back to their new normal, too.”
Alan Kramer’s name will be featured alongside Justin Rose, who also happens to be one of his favorite golfers. The assistant vice president for Health System Emerging Strategies at UT Southwestern, Kramer had to accelerate the organization’s telehealth program originally scheduled for rollout this summer.
The goal for the first year was 600 virtual visits – only now the healthcare system is doing several thousand each day. Kramer also mobilized and helped train more than 1,400 primary care and specialty medical providers so that patients who were afraid to come to a clinic or the hospital during the pandemic could get care.
Kramer says that same technology will be used this week at Colonial should a player or a caddie or someone else working at the tournament begin to feel sick. He appreciates the focus being put on the work he and his colleagues throughout all disciplines at UT Southwestern have done.
“For the PGA TOUR, with all of the different planning and everything going on to stage this event, for them to pause for a minute and say, how can we recognize the North Texas community, particularly the healthcare heroes in that community?” Kramer says. “It means a lot. And I think it says a lot about the values of the PGA TOUR.”
Bodavula comes from a family of caregivers. Her husband is a pediatrician who works at an outpatient clinic. Her father still works as a hand surgeon while her mother is a retired pediatrician. In addition to her two sisters who are doctors – the third “can't even look at blood with getting squeamish,” she says -- Bodavula’s twin brother earned his master’s degree in Health Administration last December.
“I always tell people, it's not normal,” she says. “It's very unusual to me that my entire family is physicians.”
Before the COVID-19 crisis reared its ugly head, Bodavula worked on a medical-surgery floor where patients were often acutely ill but with various medical problems. The move to treating those with coronavirus exclusively was an adjustment due to the many unknowns -- but now it’s her new normal, including putting on three layers of protection before seeing a patient and then taking it off and doing it all over again before seeing the next.
“I will say that UT Southwestern has done a great job of making sure we feel safe and protected, even as far as making sure that we feel supported mentally and emotionally,” Bodavula says.
And make no mistake, there have been emotional moments. Many of them. While she says there were times when she knows she made a difference in the past, treating COVID-19 patients has taken that to a totally different level. In the U.S., there have been more than 2.1 million cases, with 114,000 deaths.
“I know that I am helping these patients in a very critical time where they are very sick,” Bodavula says. “It's been challenging to not be able to work with the patient's family as well. ... I've had patients’ families call me wanting updates or very concerned with how their family members are doing, and it's hard. It's not what nurses are used to in terms of having to update via phone. ...
“I think one of the biggest things in nursing that goes understated is the mere act of human touch and being able to put your hand on someone's hand and let them know that they are not alone and that you really feel for them. I've had patients cry and just want a box of tissues and a hand to hold, and that's very challenging when you're in three layers of protective equipment and you're trying to get in and get out as quickly as you can to keep yourself safe.”
But Bodaluva has been heartened by the success stories. She has seen patients be discharged to rehabilitation facilities to continue their recovery. She has seen many others get to return home and quarantine.
And she knows she made the right choice.
“If anything, being a nurse throughout COVID has only made me more resolute in terms of this is what I should have been doing all along,” Bodaluva says. “And everything happens for a reason. And I guess it took my father being really sick and me realizing at 30-something this is what I wanted to do, but I'm fortunate to do what I do and to work with the people that I work with because I could have a very different story, and fortunately, I have only really good things to say.
“It's been such an experience in everything, from how I approach patients to how I approach my own life to my child, my husband. I never, ever, in a million years, thought that I'd live to see the day that every part of everybody's life has just been affected by this. ...
“My sister, who's a physician, was saying, ‘There hasn't been a single war that's even wiped out this many people as COVID has.’ And it really just does shake you into the core. And if I let myself let my guard down and not think so robotically, like I kind of have to as a nurse, I'm sure that I would probably be a puddle of tears every day. But I guess it's good that we have that built in because there's no room for that when you're taking care of these sick patients.”
It’s that kind of commitment and dedication the TOUR is recognizing this week on the backs of 148 caddies at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Healthcare workers being recognized at Colonial
Here is the list of healthcare workers who will appear on the back of caddie bibs at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.
Player Frontline worker Position Name of Organization Years of Service Byeong Hun An Cindy Bowers Clinical Resource Specialist, RN John Peter Smith Hospital 11 Abraham Ancer Angela Williams RN Navigator for Breast and Cervical Cancer UT Southwestern/Moncrief Cancer Institute 20 Daniel Berger Charlsea Prichard Critical Care Nursing Director Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 19 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Stan Davis Chief Operating Officer Cook Childrens Hospital 10 Zac Blair Dr. Dan Barbaro, MD Infectious Disease Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Keegan Bradley Crystal Guerra Patient Care Tech/Nursing Student Baylor Scott and White 19 Scott Brown Dr. Cheryl McDonald, MD Infectious Disease Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Olin Browne Samantha Blair Nurse Manager Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth 14 Bronson Burgoon Steve Taylor Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Rafa Cabrera Bello David Adams Infectious Disease Pharmacist Specialist Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital 2 Chad Campbell Mike Hardy Medical Assistant UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center 5 Bud Cauley Dr. Terry McCarthy, MD Emergency Room Physician, ER Medical Director Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Resources Health System 21 Cameron Champ Veronica Ruiz Medical Assistant Cook Children's Health Care System 6 Wyndham Clark Haleigh Stallings RN JPS 5 Keith Clearwater Christy Daae Emergency Department Nursing Director Texas Health Harris Fort Worth Hospital 24 Corey Conners Kathleen Culebro Managing Director Amphibian Stage Productions 25 Franklin Corpening Lisa Pool Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 18 Joel Dahmen Shih-hsuan Wang Physical Therapist University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center 6 Cameron Davis Dr. Mark Reusche, MD Anesthesiologist (Physician) Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Jason Day Mary Suzanne Whitworth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Cook Children's Health Care System 30 Bryson DeChambeau JR Labbe Vice President, Communications & Community Affairs JPS Hospital Foundation 5 Jason Dufner Justin Mayes RN/Vascular Access Nurse UTSW Clements 15 Tyler Duncan Natalie Meddaugh ER Nurse UT Southwestern 5 Harris English Kara Rapp RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 6 Tony Finau Kelli Long Nurse Manager, MSPCU Texas Health Resources 5 Matthew Fitzpatrick Kimberly Horton Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 3 Rickie Fowler Amit Singal Physician UT Southwestern Medical Center 10 Dylan Frittelli Blake Lena EMT MedStar Mobile Healthcare 3 David Frost Laura Thielemann AVP Heart Lung Vascular UT Southwestern 1 Jim Furyk Sarah Mora Registered Nurse John Peter Smith Hospital 9 Sergio Garcia Amanda Martin Director, Laboratory Cook Children's Health Care System 15 Brice Garnett Bruce Brown Assistant Vice President, Safety and Business Continuity UT Southwestern Medical Center 6 Brian Gay Chad Martin RN JPS HealthNetwork 11 Doug Ghim Renee Schlueter ICU RN UT Southwestern Medical Center 11 Lucas Glover Rita Taburyanskaya Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital 4 Talor Gooch Demitris Smoczkiewicz Infection Preventionist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 3 Branden Grace Megan Matthews RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 8 Lanto Griffin Kourtney Fontenault Emergency Room Nurse UT Southwestern 5 Emiliano Grillo Michael Drivdahl Engineer Fort Worth Fire Department 15 Bill Haas Shaun Baker RN JPS Health Network 1.5 Chesson Hadley Amber Jones RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 5 Adam Hadwin Yolanda Contreras ICU Clinical Mentor, RN John Peter Smith Hospital 15 Brian Harman Matthew Canning RN Infection Preventionist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 11 Scott Harrington Dr. Alvin Mathe, DO Internal Medicine Physician & Palliative Care Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Resources Health System J.J. Henry Yaquelin Avelar Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 4.5 Jim Herman Mike Shelton Risk & Safety Coordinator MedStar Mobile Healthcare 14 Kramer Hickok Meriane Mayhew RN JPS HealthNetwork 10 Harry Higgs Sreevani Bodavula RN UT Southwestern Medical Center 5 Charley Hoffman La'Rissa Harris RN JPS HealthNetwork 12 Tom Hoge Daisha Robles RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 9 Max Homa Kelli Boling Utilization Management Reviewer Cook Children's Health Plan 7 Billy Horschel Jackelyn Sandoval Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 1 Beau Hossler Dr. Lisa Williford, MD Emergency Room Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Viktor Hovland Tige Wells Respiratory Therapist Cook Children's Health Care System 9 Charles Howell III Linda Thompson MD Cook Children's Medical Center 14 Mark Hubbard Amber Rauch RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 8 Mackenzie Hughes Melanie Moore, RN, OCN, CME Oncology Nursing Supervisor Moncrief Cancer Institute 25 Sungjae Im Bettina Martin Special Operations Supervisor MedStar Mobile Healthcare 8 Jazz Janewattananond John Meyer Physical Therapy Coordinator Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 18 Dustin Johnson Stephanie Lawrence, PA-C Physician Assistant Moncrief Cancer Institute 19 Zach Johnson Kevan Meadors Emergency Medicine Physician UT Southwestern 6 Matt Jones Stephen Vaughn, MD Anesthesiologist (Physician) Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Sung Kang Crystal Ehart Manager of Family Services Cook Children's Health Care System 5 Si Woo Kim Erin Travis RN UT Southwestern Medical Center 4 Chris Kirk Leah Cohen Physician UT Southwestern 3 Kevin Kisner Morgan Pence Clinical Microbiologist Cook Children's Medical Center 6 Patton Kizzire Millie Hudson Interventional Radiology Procedure RN JPS Health Network 14 Russell Knox Chelsea Machendrie Registered nurse UT Southwestern 7 Brooks Koepka Rebecca Bocardo Environmental Services Aid Cook Children's Medical Center 5 Jason Kokrak Jill Pittman ECMO Manager Cook Children's Medical Center 23 Matt Kuchar Chelsea La Fond Registered Nurse, Oncology Unit Based Educator UT Southwestern Medical Center 8 Andrew Landry Breanna Larson Paramedic MedStar Mobile Healthcare 6 Bernhard Langer Valerie Comfort Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 1 Nate Lashley Sherrie Newman Paramedic MedStar Mobile Healthcare 2 Danny Lee Travia Flippin Microbiology Laboratory Manager Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 14 Kyoung-Hoon Lee Dr. Robert Genzel, MD Emergency Room Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Tom Lehman Eric Bauer Pharmacy Director Texas Health 30 Marc Leishman Mike Potts Paramedic/Risk & Safety Manager MedStar Mobile Healthcare 19 Tom Lewis Saul Garcia Registered Nurse John Peter Smith Hospital 8 Adam Long Lori Wasson Laboratory Medical Director Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 21 Shane Lowry Krista Brashier Registered Nurse ICU UT Southwestern Medical Center 17 Scott McCarron Henry Burgos Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 5.5 Denny McCarthy Justin Groves Infection Preventionist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 10 Tyler McCumber Tina Cantu Respiratory Therapist JPS Hospital 20 Graeme McDowell Brianna Pinckard Staff RN Cook Children's Medical Center 9 Rory McIlroy Toni Lyn Gonzalez Physical Therapist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 8 Maverick McNealy Kellie Whitton RN Infection Preventionist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 11 Troy Merritt Robin Herrmann CRNA and Commander in the Navy Reserves Cook Children's Medical Center 10 Phil Mickelson John Burk Critical Care Pulmonologist Texas Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants 43 Keith Mitchell Tracey Gayle, NP, PA Supervisor, Anesthesia Cook Children's Medical Center 12 Ryan Moore Deena Koshy Director, Accreditation and Patient Safety UT Southwestern Medical Center 4 Collin Morikawa Jason Weimer Operations Supervisor/Paramedic MedStar Mobile Healthcare 15 Sebastian Munoz Ruben Castillo Interim Medical Service Director UTSW-Clements Hospital 17 Kevin Na Sharon Holmes, MPH, CIC Director of Infection Prevention and Control Cook Children's Medical Center 1.5 Matthew NeSmith Dr. Robert Gullinese MD Emergency Room Physician, Division Chief Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 16 Joaquin Niemann Brandon Pate Paramedic/Supervisor MedStar Mobile Healthcare 8 Alex Noren Mark VanWart Nurse Manager, MICU Texas Health Resources 10 Henrik Norlander Dr. Dina Alcantara, MD Internal Medicine Physician/Chief Hospitalist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Andy Ogletree Alison Vrba Family Services Coordinator Cook Children's Medical Center 3.5 Louis Oosthuizen Tim Fox Critical Care Respiratory Therapist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 23 Carlos Ortiz Misty Ellison RN Case Manager Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 23 Ryan Palmer Steven Meadors Vascular Surgery Fellow UT Southwestern 6 C.T. Pan Hugo Cantu ICU RN JPS Hospital 20 Victor Perez Lauren Reasoner Guest Relations Specialist Cook Children's Medical Center 1 Pat Perez Dr. Ceres Tiu, MD Infectious disease physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 6 Scott Piercy Chaney Mills Fire Captain Fort Worth Fire Department 25 J.T. Poston Chris Roberts Mobile Healthcare Paramedic MedStar Mobile Healthcare 5 Ian Poulter Jay Rodriguez Therapy Technician UT Southwestern Medical Center 4 Andrew Putnam Tucker Higginbotham ER Nursing Supervisor Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth 5 Jon Rahm John Hollingsworth Critical Care Medical Director Texas Health Fort Worth Hospital 22 Chez Reavie David Dormady Mobile Healthcare Paramedic MedStar Mobile Healthcare 5 Doc Redman Vicki Brockman Chief Nursing Officer, DNP, RN Texas Health Cleburne 40 Patrick Reed Dr. David Blaylock, DO Anesthesiologist (Physician), Head of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Patrick Rodgers Jo Whaley, CRNA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 5 Justin Rose Alan Kramer Assistant VP, Health System Emerging Strategies at UT Southwestern Medical Center UT Southwestern 2 Sam Ryder Vandy Watts, CRNA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Rory Sabbatini Greg Horton Manager for Imaging UT Southwestern/Moncrief-Ft.Worth 27 Xander Schauffele Leann Lai RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 3 Scottie Scheffler Cathy Blondell Director of Nursing James L. West Center for Dementia Care 27 Adam Schenk Johnny Deleon Patient Care Tech Baylor Scott and White 8 John Senden Robert Mooberry Cardiac Diagnostics, Cardiac Stress Testing, RN JPS Health Network 11 Robby Shelton Dr. MIchael Barakat, DO Emergency Room Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Webb Simpson Elliott Trotter, MD Emergency Room Staff Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 30 Cameron Smith Amy Yang Mobile Healthcare Paramedic MedStar Mobile Healthcare 13 Jordan Spieth Ashlee Burke Manager of Gift Administration UT Southwestern Medical Center 11 Brendan Steele Agnes Josol Registered Nurse Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center 17 Sepp Straka Dr. Craig Purcell, MD Emergency Room Physician Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Kevin Streelman Derek Orbach Microbiology Laboratory Supervisor Texas Health Resources 13 Steve Stricker Ricky Kamaria Cardiac Catheterization Lab Invasive Specialist JPS Health Network 2 Brian Stuard Prinu Gabriel Manager Infection Prevention Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 19 Vaughn Taylor Kari Lipscomb Director of Practice Operations Cook Children's Health Care System 9 Josh Teater Stephanie McClaran RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 7 Justin Thomas Kristina Fraser Medical Student, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth 3 Brendon Todd Greer Ibarra Emergency Room RN UT Southwestern Medical Center 6 Kevin Tway Kristi Carter Investigtional Drug and Research Pharmacist Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth Hospital 12 Peter Uihlein Jocelyn Zee Intensivist JPS HealthNetwork 10 Erik van Rooyen Lauren Payne RN Cook Children's Medical Center 3 Harold Varner III Janice Knebl Medical Director HSC Fort Worth and James L West Center for Dementia Care 27 Jhonattan Vegas Brittany Bolton RN Texas Health Resources Fort Worth 2.5 Jimmy Walker Kristel Lee Registered Nurse UT Southwestern Frisco 4 Matt Wallace Miguel Garcia RN Cook Children's Medical Center 2 Nick Watney Florence Lockett-Miles Respirtatory Therapist UT Southwestern Clemens Hospital 3 Bubba Watson Jim Davis Fire Chief City of Fort Worth 1 Richy Werenski Brian Stokes, CRNA Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth Danny Willett Marcus Cotton Sr. Orthopedic Technician UT Southwestern Frisco 30 Matthew Wolff Kellye Wheeler Registered Nurse Texas Health Fort Worth 5 Gary Woodland Leah King President of the United Way of Tarrant County United Way of Tarrant County 4 Xinjun Zhang Corwin Warmink, MD MD, Medical Director, Emergency Department Cook Children's Health Care System 18
