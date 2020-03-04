Helping hands: TOUR players trying to raise awareness of rare disease

She came into the world nine weeks premature. Abbie had polyhydramnios, which is an excess of amniotic fluid, and caused her body to think the baby was full term. The condition was due to a trachea esophageal fistula that Charley had that didn’t allow her to correctly process the fluid in the womb.

The day after she was born, Charley had to have surgery to repair the fistula, as well as an esophageal atresia, which is a separation in the esophagus. She would go on to spend two-and-a-half months in the neonatal ICU.

The surgeries made Charley’s airway floppy and she always can’t cough up and clear mucous like most of the rest of us. So, she is more susceptible to colds and pneumonia and ear infections that often trigger her bouts of CVS, which was first diagnosed in June of 2017.

The vomiting can happen as frequently as every 5 to 15 minutes in episodes that can last as long as 10 days and are 2-3 weeks apart. Charley is left dehydrated and weak since she can’t keep any food down. Doctors have used several different kinds of feeding tubes to give her nourishment, settling on a MIC-KEY tube that gives access to her stomach and intestines through a port above her bellybutton.

“When she starts an episode, we do Pedialyte at a really high rate per hour, almost like an IV, and we do that really high, and try to keep her hydrated,” says Abbi, adding that it’s cut down on trips to the nearest children’s hospital, which is 45 minutes away, without traffic.

In addition to colds, anxiety also triggers Charley’s CVS. The National Organization of Rare Diseases notes that “researchers now believe that the primary organ affected is the brain and the symptoms of the disorder develop due to abnormalities in the normal interaction between the brain and the gut.” According to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, most children outgrow the syndrome when they reach puberty but about 95 percent will be prone to migraine headaches as they grow older.

“All along, we kind of thought anxiety might be something we should look at, but at that time, I mean she's only two years old, and I guess it's kind of hard to figure out what anxiety really looks like at that age,” Abbi says. “But we knew she was always on the worrier side, like right before the condition started that June, she started to be a little bit more clingy and wouldn't talk to people or look at them without me having to force her to wave at somebody or say hello.”

Charley was eventually diagnosed with general anxiety disorder, as well. So, Abbi worries about noisy rooms and birthday parties, even family vacations – they took their first, to the beach, last summer -- that might make Charley uncomfortable.

But the anti-anxiety medicine that she started in May of 2019 has gone a long way toward eliminating that trigger. Charley has gone as long as 11 weeks without an episode; right now, she’s two weeks clear.

So, does she know that Poston and company are playing for her and to raise awareness of CVS this week at Bay Hill? Maybe, maybe not. But her parents are hoping to get the word out, and perhaps raise a little money for the CVSA in the process.

“She hears us talk about J.T. and we obviously talk to her about golf all the time,” Bryant says. “... We showed her the ribbon and we told her that there was going to be some golfers helping her and helping out the situation. I don't think she quite understands what that means.

“But she knows that she's got friends and all that. When those guys come here and we get together, or I talk to them on the phone or I show her a picture, I'll say, ‘That's Daddy's friend that has helped you.’

“I think one day she'll understand it.”