Love III returns to Pebble Beach in new role

Davis Love III has played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 30 times, winning the star-studded affair twice and finishing among the top 10 on five other occasions.

This week, though, will be different.

Yes, he’ll be inside the ropes at the iconic course set along the cliffs of Carmel Bay. Only this time, he’ll be walking with a headset over his golf cap and small video monitor slung over his chest instead of a set of golf clubs at his side.

The AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am is Love’s third week as a member of the CBS broadcast team. In a way, it’s a job he’s been preparing for since that day he first climbed into a broadcast tower and listened to Ben Wright call the action at what was then the Greater Greensboro Open.

That invitation followed one of the many, many dinners Love has had over the years with CBS stalwarts like Lance Barrow and the late Frank Chirkinian, Pat Summerall and Ken Venturi. Love was curious about what went on behind the scenes and he knew a few hours with Wright would be entertaining.

“I got to go to dinner with the legends, the legendary announcers of CBS Sports,” Love explains. “So, they said, ‘Hey, you're playing in the morning.’ So, I go up in the tower and sit with Ben in the afternoon, just because he's hysterical.

“And now it’s come all the way around.”

Over the years, Love often found himself hanging out with his buddies in the TV compound when he wasn’t playing. He remembers Barrow, who retires at the end of this year after more than two decades as the coordinating producer of CBS’s golf telecasts, planting a seed about joining the crew about 20 years ago.

“Lance was like, ‘I sure hope one day you'll work for us,’” Love recalls.

The World Golf Hall of Famer also remembers his reply. “’Aww, I'm never going to do that. Never. I'm going to play, then I'm going to go hunting. So, we've talked about it a long time.”

But times change. The avid outdoorsman and barbeque aficionado is 55 now. He’s also a grandfather of three with a surgically replaced left hip who grudgingly acknowledges maybe it’s time to slow down. The idea of reinventing himself as a television announcer suddenly began to seem more interesting.

So, Love has joined another newcomer and fellow major champion Trevor Immelman on the CBS broadcast team this year along with veterans Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo, Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo and Dottie Pepper, who is now the lead on-course reporter. Love calls Pepper his “coach.”

“I always feel like, no matter what I'm doing, I'm never going to be able to keep up with her,” he says with a laugh. “But that's good ... and she and Nick, and just right on down the list, (Mark) Rolfing and everybody, have given me great advice.”