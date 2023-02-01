Golfbet Insider: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1) Have fun

2) Listen and learn

3) Remain fluid

Just as much as I espouse and advise my three rules for all pursuits of engagement in our corner of the universe, I also work by them.

When we cracked open 2023 at Kapalua, the old FANTASY badging had been replaced by GOLFBET or Golfbet, depending on where you browse. It was the first visual representation of what we are becoming. As other components of our overall product have been transforming, so, too, does this column.

Draws and Fades now is Golfbet Insider.

Draws and Fades is evolving into a new franchise. You’ll see that soon but Draws and Fades as you once knew them segregated on this page are no more. Golfbet Insider, which I should add, also will be how I will be referred to henceforth, takes over as my weekly column. Thus, and shout it with me now, it’s remaining fluid!

After the PGA TOUR introduced a new app in the fall, the digital division is poised to showcase a new website. That’s not news, but the message to you is that everything has gone under the microscope. Some things will remain the same; others won’t. And it’s good. Churn is healthy primarily because it’s evidence that we’re listening to you.

Of course, and at times, other influences are in the driver’s seat. And that includes yours truly when necessary.

If you were a reader of my Rookie Ranking, then you already know that I’ve shifted its focus away from a written recap and to Twitter as its home since the Fortinet Championship. At some point, a copy of the latest tweet, which replaced the previous iteration, will be removed from the soon-to-be-discontinued dedicated page of this website. Every updated Rookie Ranking is a “Quote Tweet” of the previous, so each all season stacks in the thread. Same goes for Notable Non-members . Rest assured that whenever I reference either to direct you to timely detail, I will. Just remember to tap or click on the visuals of the tables in the tweets to expand them.

It’ll read like a cliché but it doesn’t mean that it’s not the best way to say it: These are exciting times! Many more enhancements and launches are on the horizon, gang.

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Keith Mitchell (+125 for a Top 20) … His amateur partner, Josh Allen, possesses enough athleticism for the both of them, but Mitchell’s trajectory for well over a year now can hang with the same for the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. The litany of leaderboard appearances includes a T12 in his fifth trip last year. He has a pair of top 25s on the board this season, including a T22 at PGA West two weeks ago. That’s what’s possible by keeping the ball in play as often as he does to allow his putter to have ample opportunities to connect for paydirt. On an aside, while Allen was bounced during the NFL Playoffs, he prevailed in his own, ahem, Wild Card matchup.

NOTABLES

NOTE: These are golfers who are not included in my Power Rankings or Sleepers. Connect with me on Twitter if you want analysis, insight and opinion for anyone else.

Kevin Kisner (+110 for a Top 40) … You’re getting plus odds for the 32nd-ranked golfer in the world in a tournament with short courses where he’s recorded three top 40s in his last five trips. We already know that he’s parts horse and surprise, so don’t let slumps fool ya.

Webb Simpson … In the context of this field, I’m compelled to flip a light on the seven-time PGA TOUR winner, but it’s the only thing shining around him lately. The message hasn’t changed for months, and it’s not good. And if you were wondering if perhaps a contract season could spark a fire under the 37-year-old, cross that off. Simpson is fully exempt through 2026.

Jimmy Walker (+180 for a Top 40) … Speaking of contract seasons, he burned through his last of fully exempt status via his win at the 2016 PGA Championship during the 2021-22 season. (The sixth season was as a result of the eligibility modifications due to the pandemic.) This season, the recently turned 44-year-old is exhausting a career earnings exemption, and he’s just risen to 126th in the FedExCup with a T13 at tough Torrey Pines where he tied for last in greens hit but co-led in scrambling. He’s a former winner at Pebble Beach (2014), which was a regular source of success at his career peak.

Danny Willett … He’s been so inconsistent that even full-season gamers are frustrated. This is his tournament debut, so perhaps the convivial vibe will allow his muscle memory to take over, but he presents most effectively as an aggressive play fractionally in DFS.

Odds sourced on Wednesday, February 1st at 9 a.m. ET.

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

Chris Stroud … After withdrawing early from the last two tournaments for personal reasons, he’s poised to burn the penultimate start on his medical extension . Since 2018, he’s 3-for-4 in this tournament with a T10 in 2019. He needs a podium finish to be within reach of conditional status via the medical. With a T5 in his last start at Sea Island, and as a talent of a certain age on a trio of short tracks, he’s intriguing to flirt with the possibility.

NOTABLE WDs

Davis Thompson … When he came up short but still secured solo second at The American Express, he climbed to 19th in the FedExCup. Not that he was projected to be in danger of fighting for his job in a few months, but anytime a rookie, regardless of pedigree, makes that kind of noise, it’s not unusual for his short-range scheduling to benefit. We’ll see how in the next two weeks, but he’s a good bet to have risen into the field at Riviera at the conclusion of the West Coast Swing.

Vaughn Taylor … No, this isn’t the reversal of his whirlwind trip from Colombia to Pebble Beach the week of his victory here in 2016. He’s no longer fully exempt again on the PGA TOUR, so he doesn’t have any fantasy value, but he’s not scheduled to tee it up at The Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour this week. The 46-year-old is 0-for-3 in the big leagues this season.

RECAP – Farmers Insurance Open

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Jon Rahm T7

2 Xander Schauffele T13

3 Tony Finau T9

4 Collin Morikawa 3rd

5 Will Zalatoris MC

6 Max Homa Win

7 Sungjae Im T4

8 Maverick McNealy T31

9 Taylor Montgomery T31

10 Jason Day T7

11 J.J. Spaun MC

12 Justin Thomas T25

13 Si Woo Kim T25

14 Robby Shelton T67

15 Hideki Matsuyama T9

Wild Card Justin Rose T18

SLEEPERS

Golfer (recommended bet, if applicable) Result

Adam Hadwin (+170 for a Top 20) T44

Michael Thompson (+650 for a Top 20) T37

Eric Cole MC

Bill Haas MC

Stephan Jaeger T53

