Farmers Insurance Open payouts and points: Max Homa earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points

January 28, 2023
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.com
What?! Jon Rahm didn’t win the Farmers Insurance Open??!! Yep. The big guy has to settle for only two wins this month.
Rahm’s consolation is that he remains atop the FedExCup standings as the PGA TOUR enters its second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Slotted just under 17 points behind him is the fella who did win the Farmers – Max Homa.
The champ started the final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in a four-way T4 and five strokes back of Sam Ryder. Homa closed with 6-under 66 to post 13-under 275 for a two-stroke margin over Keegan Bradley.
With a 3-over 75 in the finale, Ryder settled for a slice of fourth place and four strokes off Homa’s pace. Ryder shared the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 on the North Course, and then sat alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds. At +30000 to win at BetMGM pre-tournament, his investors were poised to have a heckuva Saturday night for the specially sequenced tournament in La Jolla, California.
Rahm opened at a measly +450, so it was a terrific week to lean into the “not Rahm” option.
Homa was a respectful +2200, which was tied for seventh-shortest odds. That’s understandable given he already had won the Fortinet Championship in upstate California to open the season, and that three of his first five TOUR titles occurred in his home state. Make that four of six now for the SoCal native.
Bradley was on the board at +6000 to win. Collin Morikawa (+1400) completed the podium another shot back.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS 1 Max Homa 275/ -13 500.000 $1,566,000.00 2 Keegan Bradley 277/ -11 300.000 $948,300.00 3 Collin Morikawa 278/ -10 190.000 $600,300.00 T4 Sungjae Im 279/ -9 115.000 $366,125.00 T4 Sam Ryder 279/ -9 115.000 $366,125.00 T4 Sahith Theegala 279/ -9 115.000 $366,125.00 T7 Jason Day 280/ -8 87.500 $282,750.00 T7 Jon Rahm 280/ -8 87.500 $282,750.00 T9 Tony Finau 281/ -7 77.500 $245,775.00 T9 Hideki Matsuyama 281/ -7 77.500 $245,775.00 T11 Rickie Fowler 283/ -5 67.500 $210,975.00 T11 Taylor Moore 283/ -5 67.500 $210,975.00 T13 Erik Barnes 284/ -4 55.200 $160,515.00 T13 Joseph Bramlett 284/ -4 55.200 $160,515.00 T13 Xander Schauffele 284/ -4 55.200 $160,515.00 T13 Sam Stevens 284/ -4 55.200 $160,515.00 T13 Jimmy Walker 284/ -4 55.200 $160,515.00 T18 Justin Rose 285/ -3 48.000 $128,325.00 T18 Kevin Tway 285/ -3 48.000 $128,325.00 T20 S.H. Kim 286/ -2 41.000 $98,919.00 T20 Peter Malnati 286/ -2 41.000 $98,919.00 T20 Adam Schenk 286/ -2 41.000 $98,919.00 T20 Brendan Steele 286/ -2 41.000 $98,919.00 T20 Justin Suh 286/ -2 41.000 $98,919.00 T25 Brent Grant 287/ -1 31.750 $66,845.00 T25 Si Woo Kim 287/ -1 31.750 $66,845.00 T25 Luke List 287/ -1 31.750 $66,845.00 T25 Callum Tarren 287/ -1 31.750 $66,845.00 T25 Justin Thomas 287/ -1 31.750 $66,845.00 T25 Jhonattan Vegas 287/ -1 31.750 $66,845.00 T31 Ben Griffin 288/ E 23.000 $50,895.00 T31 Maverick McNealy 288/ E 23.000 $50,895.00 T31 Taylor Montgomery 288/ E 23.000 $50,895.00 T31 Trey Mullinax 288/ E 23.000 $50,895.00 T31 Augusto Núñez 288/ E 23.000 $50,895.00 T31 Scott Piercy 288/ E 23.000 $50,895.00 T37 Dean Burmester 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T37 Wyndham Clark 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T37 Thomas Detry 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T37 Dylan Frittelli 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T37 Lanto Griffin 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T37 Alex Smalley 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T37 Michael Thompson 289/ 1 16.000 $37,845.00 T44 Emiliano Grillo 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 Adam Hadwin 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 Nick Hardy 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 Harry Higgs 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 Michael Kim 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 S.Y. Noh 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 Vincent Norrman 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 T44 Kevin Yu 290/ 2 9.813 $25,578.00 52 Aaron Rai 291/ 3 7.500 $21,315.00 T53 Cameron Champ 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.86 T53 Tano Goya 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.86 T53 Garrick Higgo 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.86 T53 Satoshi Kodaira 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.86 T53 Trevor Werbylo 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.86 T53 Austin Cook 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.85 T53 Stephan Jaeger 292/ 4 5.929 $20,295.85 T60 Taylor Pendrith 293/ 5 4.900 $19,488.00 T60 Kevin Streelman 293/ 5 4.900 $19,488.00 T62 Byeong Hun An 294/ 6 4.200 $18,879.00 T62 Zecheng Dou 294/ 6 4.200 $18,879.00 T62 Paul Haley II 294/ 6 4.200 $18,879.00 T62 Ryan Palmer 294/ 6 4.200 $18,879.00 T62 Gary Woodland 294/ 6 4.200 $18,879.00 T67 Taiga Semikawa 295/ 7 n/a (non-member) $18,270.00 T67 Robby Shelton 295/ 7 3.500 $18,270.00 T69 Scott Harrington 296/ 8 3.033 $17,835.00 T69 Andrew Novak 296/ 8 3.033 $17,835.00 T69 Davis Thompson 296/ 8 3.033 $17,835.00 72 Scott Brown 298/ 10 2.800 $17,487.00 73 Adam Long 299/ 11 2.700 $17,313.00
