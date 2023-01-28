Farmers Insurance Open payouts and points: Max Homa earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points

What?! Jon Rahm didn’t win the Farmers Insurance Open??!! Yep. The big guy has to settle for only two wins this month.

Rahm’s consolation is that he remains atop the FedExCup standings as the PGA TOUR enters its second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Slotted just under 17 points behind him is the fella who did win the Farmers – Max Homa.

The champ started the final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in a four-way T4 and five strokes back of Sam Ryder. Homa closed with 6-under 66 to post 13-under 275 for a two-stroke margin over Keegan Bradley.

With a 3-over 75 in the finale, Ryder settled for a slice of fourth place and four strokes off Homa’s pace. Ryder shared the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 on the North Course, and then sat alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds. At +30000 to win at BetMGM pre-tournament, his investors were poised to have a heckuva Saturday night for the specially sequenced tournament in La Jolla, California.

Rahm opened at a measly +450, so it was a terrific week to lean into the “not Rahm” option.

Homa was a respectful +2200, which was tied for seventh-shortest odds. That’s understandable given he already had won the Fortinet Championship in upstate California to open the season, and that three of his first five TOUR titles occurred in his home state. Make that four of six now for the SoCal native.

Bradley was on the board at +6000 to win. Collin Morikawa (+1400) completed the podium another shot back.