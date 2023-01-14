-
The key stat to predict Sunday’s Sony Open in Hawaii winner
January 14, 2023
By Ben Everill , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam closes with career-best 10th birdie of round at Sony Open
Given 12 players held at least a share of the lead in Saturday’s third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii trying to pick Sunday’s champion at Waialae is certainly not the simplest task. But one stat might just help you predict who will hold the trophy.
Hayden Buckley is undoubtedly positioned beautifully for his first win on the PGA TOUR at 15-under, two clear of Chris Kirk, David Lipsky and Ben Taylor. Former PLAYERS champion Si Woo Kim is poised three back, as is Andrew Putnam while Will Gordon and Nate Lashley will start the final round four off the overnight leader.
But remember last week’s winner Jon Rahm was eight off the pace during the final round a week ago before surging to victory. As such the seven players at 10-under in J.T. Poston, Taylor Montgomery, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor, Austin Eckroat and S.H. Kim will all have dreams of going low. Another nine players will start six off the lead.
History shows that 12 of the last 13 winners of the Sony Open In Hawaii finished the week inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting so with that in mind lets take a look where those at the top of the board rank in this vital stat.
STROKES GAINED: PUTTING
This Week YTD Rank Player Current LB Pos Total SG:Putting Odds to Win Stat Value Rank 8 Hayden Buckley 1 5.045 200 0.165 77 5 Ben Taylor T2 6.111 800 0.599 T31 12 Chris Kirk T2 4.155 600 0.236 T61 27 David Lipsky T2 2.785 700 -1.191 199 1 Andrew Putnam T5 10.201 1000 0.619 30 40 Si Woo Kim T5 1.357 800 -0.566 175 18 Will Gordon T7 3.293 2500 -0.029 111 54 Nate Lashley T7 -0.442 4500 0.161 78 6 Taylor Montgomery T9 5.706 3300 1.22 11 9 Maverick McNealy T9 4.486 3500 1.444 4 11 Ben Griffin T9 4.306 6600 -0.382 157 22 Nick Taylor T9 3.12 9000 -0.313 145 29 S.H. Kim T9 2.759 6000 0.887 17 30 Austin Eckroat T9 2.428 6600 -0.017 T105 35 J.T. Poston T9 1.838 3300 -0.262 138 2 Harry Hall T16 7.682 20000 1.266 9 3 Byeong Hun An T16 6.274 20000 -0.548 172 4 Denny McCarthy T16 6.159 10000 0.245 58 23 Matt Kuchar T16 3.058 10000 -0.353 152 31 Kevin Yu T16 2.392 20000 -0.949 190 33 Stewart Cink T16 2.198 30000 -0.147 122 41 J.J. Spaun T16 1.013 10000 0.214 T66 48 K.H. Lee T16 0.147 8000 0.19 72 51 Carl Yuan T16 -0.122 15000 -0.576 176
As you can see above Buckley is currently ranked eighth this week in SG: Putting, a big improvement from his season rank of 77th. Ben Taylor sits fifth in putting, making him a likely challenger while Kirk is ranked 12th, outside the top 10 but with a round to go certainly in a position to push further up the rankings.
For Lipsky to win it will take something outside his previous form this season. Ranked 199th on TOUR in putting, he’s been 27th this week. That’s good… but not inside the historical top 10.
The leader in Strokes Gained: Putting through three rounds is Putnam, gaining an incredible 10.201 strokes on the greens. He has already holed over 400-feet of putts at Waialae this week! Now it would appear keeping that clip going might be tough… but Putnam is ranked 30th on TOUR so far this season so he’s been rolling the rock well. At just three off the lead he is one to watch.
Despite his disappointing third round Montgomery has the putting prowess to surge back into the mix on Sunday while McNealy has been silently plodding along around the top 10 all week threatening to make a run.
Three players from the group at T16 rank second, third and fourth this week respectively in SG: Putting. Harry Hall, Byeong Hun An and Denny McCarthy become potential lottery tickets if they can continue the groove.
