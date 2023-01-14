The key stat to predict Sunday’s Sony Open in Hawaii winner

Given 12 players held at least a share of the lead in Saturday’s third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii trying to pick Sunday’s champion at Waialae is certainly not the simplest task. But one stat might just help you predict who will hold the trophy.

Hayden Buckley is undoubtedly positioned beautifully for his first win on the PGA TOUR at 15-under, two clear of Chris Kirk, David Lipsky and Ben Taylor. Former PLAYERS champion Si Woo Kim is poised three back, as is Andrew Putnam while Will Gordon and Nate Lashley will start the final round four off the overnight leader.

But remember last week’s winner Jon Rahm was eight off the pace during the final round a week ago before surging to victory. As such the seven players at 10-under in J.T. Poston, Taylor Montgomery, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor, Austin Eckroat and S.H. Kim will all have dreams of going low. Another nine players will start six off the lead.

History shows that 12 of the last 13 winners of the Sony Open In Hawaii finished the week inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting so with that in mind lets take a look where those at the top of the board rank in this vital stat.