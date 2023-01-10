-
-
BETTING
Statistically Speaking: Sony Open in Hawaii
Players putting for dough at Waialae
-
-
January 10, 2023
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- The stats suggest that Sungjae Im is a strong choice to preform well in Honolulu. (Harry How/Getty Images)
You better be ready to roll the rock at Waialae.
The Sony Open in Hawaii brings the first full field contest in the 2023 portion of the schedule at Waialae Country Club and those in the field better warm up quickly in paradise as another shootout appears to be on the cards!
The second island event in as many weeks brings 144 players to Seth Raynor's south shore classic design on Oahu which has served as host since the inception of the event in 1965.
When making your decisions in the fantasy, daily fantasy or betting realms you simply cannot ignore certain stats that have continued to prove pivotal for the winners. To start with, 12 of the last 13 winners were inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Mother Nature appears to be taking an extended vacation in this holiday period so I'm expecting another shootout. Of the last eight editions the winning score has been 20-under or better including three of the last four years. Rounds in the 70s simply won’t cut it.
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama posted 23-under last year and knocked out Russell Henley in a playoff. Justin Thomas shredded the record book here in 2017 as he opened with the course record, 59, before setting the tournament scoring record on 253 (-27).
Score, score, score!
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.
Hitting some of the biggest greens on TOUR won't be an issue this week. But once on the TifDwarf Bermuda surfaces the separation on the scoreboard will come via navigating the proper weight and line. Of the last eight winners, seven have ranked in the top five in this category with six of the seven in the top three. Only Kevin Na (not entered), a renown putter, checked in outside of the top five in 2021 (T23). Matsuyama set his career-best mark on TOUR gaining 7.5 strokes last year.
Rank Player 2 Denny McCarthy 3 Brendon Todd 6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 Kelly Kraft 11 Matt Kuchar 13 Chesson Hadley 14 Mackenzie Hughes 19 Maverick McNealy 21 Billy Horschel 24 Adam Long 34 Rory Sabbatini
Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage
Another week of scoring means converting GIR into circles or better on the card. Taking two putts for par is fine but when the average winning score over the last six years is just north of 20-under, players must score. Of the last six winners three have led or co-led the field in this category. The last eight winners have all been T6 or better.
Rank Player 12 Maverick McNealy 13 Cam Davis 14 Danny Lee 16 Hideki Matsuyama 19 Jordan Spieth 25 Rory Sabbatini 28 Peter Malnati 31 Adam Scott 32 Keith Mitchell 32 Stephan Jaeger
The two Par-5 holes annually play as the some of the easiest on TOUR, ranking in the bottom three over the last five seasons. Everyone will score there but five of the last eight winners have ranked either first or second in Par-4 scoring. All eight winners registered T6 or better on the 12 four shot holes. Dial in those wedges and get it close!
Rank Player T3 Sungjae Im T10 Corey Conners T10 Hideki Matsuyama T10 Jordan Spieth T17 Brian Harman T17 Russell Henley T17 Matt Kuchar T17 Denny McCarthy T25 Ryan Armour, Tyler Duncan, Andrew Putnam T25 Adam Long, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
Rounds in the 60s
Last year there were just seven rounds in the 70s from the top 35 players and none cashed inside the top 10. In 2021 there were just five from the top 40. The cut was 5-under last year and 4-under in 2021. When the average winning score suggests you’ll need a 65 daily… well the rust better disappear quickly!
Rank Player 1 Sahith Theegala 2 Tony Finau T3 Tom Hoge T3 Scottie Scheffler T7 Brian Harman T7 Scott Stallings T7 Adam Svensson T10 Sam Burns T10 Sungjae Im 12 Xander Schauffele
The Bottom Line
The classic seaside layout of Waialae expands barely over 7,000 yards (7,044) just as it has since 2007. The stock Par-70 (35-35) is Bermuda from tees to greens and features challenging landing areas off the tee. In the last 20 years Waialae has ranked in the top 20 of least fairways hit 18 times. Missing the fairway won't hinder scoring completely but will provide a challenge of getting it close on approach.
As was the case last week in Maui, greens will be hit again as putting surfaces average 7,100 square feet, some of the largest on TOUR. Errant shots on approach need to find the sand instead of the greenside rough.
Of the 39 players who teed it up last week at Kapalua, 19 will island hop to this week's destination. The last nine winners and 17 of the previous 24 have all played the week prior on Maui.
Of those playing again this week the following pop up in our key stat ranks;
Jordan Spieth (Win: +1600; Top 5: +333; Top 10: +160; Top 20: -125)
Hideki Matsuyama (Win: +2000; Top 5: +400; Top 10: +188; Top 20: -110)
Sungjae Im (Win: +1200; Top 5: +250; Top 10: +125; Top 20: -165)
Adam Scott (Win: +4000; Top 5: +700; Top 10: +333; Top 20: +160)
Corey Conners (Win: +2200; Top 5: +450; Top 10: +220; Top 20: +100)
Brian Harman (Win: +1800; Top 5: +350; Top 10: +175; Top 20: -120)
Adam Svensson (Win: +6600; Top 5: +1100; Top 10: +500; Top 20: +240)
Mackenzie Hughes (Win: +6600; Top 5: +1100; Top 10: +500; Top 20: +230)
Billy Horschel (Win: +3300; Top 5: +600; Top 10: +275; Top 20: +130)
Tom Hoge (Win: +2500; Top 5: +450; Top 10: +225; Top 20: +110)
Russell Henley (Win: +2200; Top 5: +400; Top 10: +200; Top 20: +100)
Ernie Els joins Justin Thomas as the only player to win the Sentry-Sony in back-to-back weeks. Their record is safe as last week's winner, Jon Rahm, is not entered this week. Also, only four winners since 1999 have been in their 20s but two of the last three have also started perhaps a new trend.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org
-
-