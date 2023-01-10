Statistically Speaking: Sony Open in Hawaii

You better be ready to roll the rock at Waialae.

The Sony Open in Hawaii brings the first full field contest in the 2023 portion of the schedule at Waialae Country Club and those in the field better warm up quickly in paradise as another shootout appears to be on the cards!

The second island event in as many weeks brings 144 players to Seth Raynor's south shore classic design on Oahu which has served as host since the inception of the event in 1965.

When making your decisions in the fantasy, daily fantasy or betting realms you simply cannot ignore certain stats that have continued to prove pivotal for the winners. To start with, 12 of the last 13 winners were inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Mother Nature appears to be taking an extended vacation in this holiday period so I'm expecting another shootout. Of the last eight editions the winning score has been 20-under or better including three of the last four years. Rounds in the 70s simply won’t cut it.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama posted 23-under last year and knocked out Russell Henley in a playoff. Justin Thomas shredded the record book here in 2017 as he opened with the course record, 59, before setting the tournament scoring record on 253 (-27).

Score, score, score!

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.

Strokes Gained: Putti n g

Hitting some of the biggest greens on TOUR won't be an issue this week. But once on the TifDwarf Bermuda surfaces the separation on the scoreboard will come via navigating the proper weight and line. Of the last eight winners, seven have ranked in the top five in this category with six of the seven in the top three. Only Kevin Na (not entered), a renown putter, checked in outside of the top five in 2021 (T23). Matsuyama set his career-best mark on TOUR gaining 7.5 strokes last year.