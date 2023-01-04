  • BETTING

    Rory McIlroy favored in all four majors, THE PLAYERS and FedExCup for 2023

  • Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite to win each of the four major championships in 2023 after a historic 2022 year.. (Jared C. Tilton/PGA TOUR)Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite to win each of the four major championships in 2023 after a historic 2022 year.. (Jared C. Tilton/PGA TOUR)