Rory McIlroy favored in all four majors, THE PLAYERS and FedExCup for 2023

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is eager to break his lengthy major championship drought and hopes to also add another PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup title to his bulging resume - and oddsmakers like his chances.

Despite not winning a major since 2014, McIlroy enters 2023 as the listed favorite in all four major championships at BetMGM Sportsbook, and also tops the list for the PLAYERS Championship and the season long FedExCup. In other words, oddsmakers believe 2023 shapes as a banner year for the highly decorated PGA TOUR star.

“The combination of Rory’s back half of 2022 and his performance in the majors last year, particularly being a little unlucky to be run down at The Open Championship, contributed to him being priced as the favorite in these markets at this stage,” VP of Trading at BetMGM Jason Scott told Golfbet.

In perhaps good signs for the European Ryder Cup team the Northern Irishman has Spanish superstar Jon Rahm breathing down in his neck in the same markets, as the two look to take over supremacy at the top of the golf world.

“Rahm also had a solid finish to the year and shapes up well for 2023,” Scott said. “And with Rory not playing this week there is an opening for him and others to firm up in the markets ahead of Rory’s return. With such a stacked field in Maui and deep fields expected throughout January we could certainly get some movement in the futures markets.”

While American Scottie Scheffler held the top ranking in 2022 for a total of 29 weeks, it was McIlroy’s finish to the year, including overcoming a six-shot deficit to Scheffler in the TOUR Championship to win his record third FedExCup, and a win at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, that saw him retake the top spot in October. He now has been on top for 116 weeks during his career.

But while McIlroy boasts 23 PGA TOUR wins, including two PGA Championships, an Open Championship and a U.S. Open Championship plus his three FedExCups and a PLAYERS Championship, the 33-year-old’s last win at a major was in the 2014 PGA Championship, a drought now over eight years and counting.

McIlroy is listed at +900 to claim a second PLAYERS title (2019) with the tournament to be held at TPC Sawgrass on March 9-12 in what traditionally now kicks off the season of championships.

He holds the same odds (+900) to win The Masters at Augusta National on April 6-9, the one major eluding him in his quest for a career Grand Slam. A final-round 64 last year catapulted McIlroy into a runner-up finish, his seventh top 10 at Augusta National in 14 attempts.

McIlroy sits at +1000 in the remaining three majors of 2023. The PGA Championship will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on May 18-21. The U.S. Open is set for June 15-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club North Course.

And then, importantly, The Open Championship heads to Royal Liverpool at Hoylake in England on July 20-23, the venue for McIlroy’s 2014 triumph in the oldest major.

McIlroy’s odds sit at +700 to win a fourth FedExCup, which would need McIlroy to become the first player ever to go back-to-back since its inception in 2007. He already is the only three-time winner.