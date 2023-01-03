  • DAILY FANTASY

    Statistically Speaking: Sentry Tournament of Champions

    Time to go low as stats give Thomas, Scheffler an edge in Maui

  • The stats suggest that Scottie Scheffler is due for a good week in Maui. (David Cannon/Getty Images)The stats suggest that Scottie Scheffler is due for a good week in Maui. (David Cannon/Getty Images)