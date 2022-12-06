Team Max Homa, Kevin Kisner a popular pick ahead of QBE Shootout

The QBE Shootout, which will be held at Tiburón Golf Club’s Gold Course in Naples, Florida, gives golf betting an opportunity before the end of the calendar year.

A unique event, with 24 players paired into 12 teams, with a field that includes past Presidents Cup players, major winners and two LPGA stars.

It will feature a scramble format during the first round (Friday), a modified alternate shot format during the second round (Saturday), and a final-round Four-ball (Sunday).

So, how are bettors approaching this tournament?

As of Tuesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook , the team of Max Homa and Kevin Kisner is generating the most betting action by far.

They have the most handle (30.2%) on the most tickets (21.7%). In terms of golf odds to win, they are +700, tied for fourth-best.

Kisner and Homa are among the few teams in the field with both players having experience in a Presidents Cup. The two were part of the United States Team that defeated the International Team in the Presidents Cup this fall at Quail Hollow.

Homa went a perfect 4-0, while Kisner was 0-2-1.

Homa fans have had the opportunity to profit significantly over the last year or so. Had you placed a $100 wager on Homa to win in each of his 24 PGA TOUR starts last season, plus his three starts so far in this new 2022-23 campaign, you would have profited a cool $9,300.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar also are a popular pick. They are drawing the second-most handle (15.3%) on the second-most tickets (13.6%).

This pairing has had a ton of success at this event, winning in 2013, 2016 and 2020. Kuchar has earned the most money in the tournament's history ($2,295,000), while English is third ($1,938,750).

They have the second-best odds to win at +600.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Max Homa/Kevin Kisner – 30.2%

Harris English/Matt Kuchar – 15.3%

Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings – 13.8%

Steve Stricker/Cameron Young – 11.9%

Jason Day/Billy Horschel – 9.2%



Tickets

Max Homa/Kevin Kisner – 21.7%

Harris English/Matt Kuchar – 13.6%

Steve Stricker/Cameron Young – 12.5%

Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala– 9.8%

Brian Harman/Sepp Straka – 9.8%\

The team with the best odds to win is Jason Day-Billy Horschel (+500). They are drawing 7.1% of the tickets and 9.2% of the handle.

The LPGA players are Nelly Korda, paired with Denny McCarthy (+2800), and Lexi Thompson, with Maverick McNealy (+3300).



