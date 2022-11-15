Tom Hoge and Matthew NeSmith lead betting action ahead of The RSM Classic

While history shows several longshot winners at The RSM Classic in recent times, including Robert Streb (300/1 in 2020) and Tyler Duncan (150/1 in 2019), bettors are ignoring that trend when it comes to pre-tournament betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook .

The PGA TOUR’s final FedExCup event of the calendar year has seen action coming for those nearer the top of the boards, perhaps in response to dominant victories from Tony Finau and Russell Henley in the last two weeks.

As of Tuesday, Tom Hoge, who is tied for the second-best odds at +2200, is pulling in the most tickets (7.2%) and second-most handle (10.1%). Matthew NeSmith, who is tied for the seventh-best odds (+3300), is drawing the most handle (11.5%) on the second-most tickets (4.1%).

These selections are likely based on course fit at the Sea Island Golf Club’s Plantation and Seaside Courses. The first two days will be split between the two courses, and then play will exclusively be at the Seaside Course over the weekend.

Both courses are not particularly long, and distance is not required to have success; it’s more about accuracy. This is why it’s no surprise these two players are taking in the action.

Hoge is ranked ninth this season in greens in regulation , while NeSmith is 146th in driving distance but 24th in greens in regulation.

NeSmith also has solid course history with finishes of T29-T15-T14 in three starts at the event, with 10 rounds of 68 or better in 12 tries. Meanwhile, Hoge finished fourth at the event a year ago.

Both players have seen their odds move quite a bit. Hoge opened at +3000, while NeSmith opened at +5000.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Matthew NeSmith – 11.5%

Tom Hoge – 10.1%

Keith Mitchell – 9.4

Andrew Putnam – 7.1%

Harris English – 4.5%

Tickets

Tom Hoge – 7.2%

Matthew NeSmith – 4.1%

Seamus Power– 3.6%

Sahith Theegala – 3.3%

Jason Day – 2.9%

Following Tony Finau’s withdrawal, Brian Harman is the betting favorite at +1800. Harman is drawing 2.6% of the tickets and 0.7% of the handle.

In terms of scoring, there should be plenty of birdies. The winning score was -22 a year ago and -19 in 2020.