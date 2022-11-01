Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is commanding plenty of betting action for this week’s PGA TOUR stop in Mexico despite a lengthy win drought reaching back almost a year.

When it comes to PGA TOUR betting , course fit is always one of the biggest factors to consider, and while this will be Morikawa’s first visit to the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, we can still surmise the 25-year-old fits the bill.

Viktor Hovland, one of the best ball-strikers on TOUR, has won the event in back-to-back years, and while he looks to make it three in a row, it is Morikawa, a similar type player, who is one of the most popular in early betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook .

As of Tuesday, Morikawa, with golf odds of +1800 to win, is pulling in the most handle (20.8%) on the third-most tickets (6.8%).

Similar to last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship , the course is one of the shorter ones on TOUR, and we can expect numerous birdies will be made.

At 7,034 yards, El Camaleon Golf Course is one of the shortest players will face all year, and in the past, it has rewarded players who are most accurate off the tee and into the greens.

Morikawa finished 29th in driving accuracy (65.27%) a year ago and was 30th in greens in regulation percentage (68.61%). Those numbers suggest the course is a good fit for him, and he enters the week coming off a T-28 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina a few weeks ago.

Morikawa is also due for a win. His last win worldwide came at the DP World Tour Championship in November 2021, and his last PGA TOUR win was the 2021 Open Championship (July).

Another popular player ahead of the tournament is Tony Finau (+1800), even though he’s known for driving distance over accuracy. Finau has two career top-10 finishes at this event, including a T-8 in 2020.

The recent U.S. Presidents Cup team member is drawing the second-most handle (14.6%) on 9.5% of the tickets, also the second-most.

Hovland, who is going for the three-peat, has +1100 odds to win and is drawing the fourth-most tickets (6.6%) and fifth-most handle (5.5%).

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Collin Morikawa – 20.8% Tony Finau – 14.6% Emiliano Grillo – 10.8% Scottie Scheffler – 10.8% Viktor Hovland – 5.5%

Tickets

Emiliano Grillo – 12.4% Tony Finau – 9.5% Collin Morikawa – 6.8% Viktor Hovland– 6.6% Scottie Scheffler – 6.3%

Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win at +900 and is another player bettors are targeting. This is his first event since losing his No. 1 World Golf Ranking to Rory McIlroy and he can regain it with a win or solo second.

Emiliano Grillo’s action is one to watch as he is generating the most tickets and third-most handle. He missed the cut at the event a year ago but has four previous top 10 finishes in this event. Grillo also has two top five finishes already this season.