  • DAILY FANTASY

    Collin Morikawa a popular pick for World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

  • Collin Morikawa is due for a win with his last PGA TOUR title being at last year&apos;s Open Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Collin Morikawa is due for a win with his last PGA TOUR title being at last year's Open Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)