Who are bettors targeting at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

After an exciting week at The CJ CUP in South Carolina , where Rory McIlroy became No. 1 in the world again, the PGA TOUR will shift to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

It will be an interesting week of golf betting , with players looking to secure vital FedExCup points earlier in the season.

This happened a year ago with Lucas Herbert picking up his first career victory.

So, who might that be this year?

Based on the action at the BetMGM online sportsbook , Brandon Wu and Denny McCarthy are two players to watch.

As of Tuesday, Wu (+5000) is generating the most tickets (5.9%) and second-most handle (10%). Meanwhile, McCarthy is pulling in 9.9% of the handle.

While Wu missed 14 cuts in 26 starts a year ago, he had some strong finishes. The Stanford product recorded four top-10 finishes, including a T3 at the Puerto Rico Open and a T2 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Wu will enter the event having made three straight cuts, including a T29 finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last start.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is a popular play despite his +1600 odds to win, which are the best in the field.

The 29-year-old is seeking his first victory on TOUR. In 2021-22, he recorded 12 top-25 finishes in 29 starts, including five top 10s. McCarthy is one of the best putters on TOUR (second in Strokes Gained: Putting last a year ago), so it feels like only a matter of time before he breaks through.

It’s worth noting just three top-10 finishers in this event a year ago were outside the top 15 in putts per round.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Seamus Power – 11% Brandon Wu – 10% Denny McCarthy – 9.9% Adrian Meronk – 6.7% Thomas Detry – 5.1%

Tickets

Brandon Wu – 5.9% Seamus Power – 5.7% S.H. Kim – 5.6% Russell Knox– 5.6% Brian Gay – 4.7%

Power (+2200) is another popular pick. The Barbasol Championship winner will look to add a second PGA TOUR title to his resume.

At 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is one of the shortest courses players will play all year. But, the course can play much longer in rainy and windy conditions, which is something to keep an eye on.

