Statistically Speaking: McIlroy, Thomas, Fitzpatrick among key stat performers for Congaree

After scattering across the globe over the last few weeks, 21 of the top 30 players in the world converge at Tom Fazio’s Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina.

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina is aptly named as not to confuse it with the three previous editions: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT (2021 calendar year), THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK (2020) and THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (pre-pandemic 2017-19 in South Korea). The good news, as I wrote in Horses for Courses , is that the last two editions have also been on Tom Fazio designed courses.

Playing as a 7,665 yard Par-71, Fazio's Sand Belt style design will require shot making tee to green. Playing from sandy areas away from the fairways is common and missing greens in regulation will require a crafty pitch, chip, hybrid or putt from the closely mown areas. In fact, the entire tract is a closely mown area minus the 130 acres of sandy waste areas.

Without rough only the sharp bunkers and sandy areas will halt golf balls not properly controlled. Judging how the ball lands and runs will be also on the top of mind for the 78-man field.

Congaree Golf Club ranked 12th most difficult of the 51 used on TOUR the last and only time it hosted the Palmetto Championship in June of 2021. The field of 156 was preparing the week before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and 19 of those players return this season led by Tyrrell Hatton (T2) and Matt Fitzpatrick (T10).

Only seven players finished 10-under or better including Garrick Higgo (not entered) who won the event on 11-under. Nobody fired better than 64 and all three who did are also not entered this week. Regardless, the move to October will see firmer, and faster, conditions than last time out.

Key Statistics

- Only players competing this week listed; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season -

SG: Tee to Green