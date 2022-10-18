  • DAILY FANTASY

    Statistically Speaking: McIlroy, Thomas, Fitzpatrick among key stat performers for Congaree

  • Justin Thomas heads to Congaree Golf Club looking for his first win since the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Justin Thomas heads to Congaree Golf Club looking for his first win since the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)