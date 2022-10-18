-
Statistically Speaking: McIlroy, Thomas, Fitzpatrick among key stat performers for Congaree
October 18, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas heads to Congaree Golf Club looking for his first win since the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
After scattering across the globe over the last few weeks, 21 of the top 30 players in the world converge at Tom Fazio’s Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, for THE CJ CUP in South Carolina.
THE CJ CUP in South Carolina is aptly named as not to confuse it with the three previous editions: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT (2021 calendar year), THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK (2020) and THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES (pre-pandemic 2017-19 in South Korea). The good news, as I wrote in Horses for Courses, is that the last two editions have also been on Tom Fazio designed courses.
Playing as a 7,665 yard Par-71, Fazio's Sand Belt style design will require shot making tee to green. Playing from sandy areas away from the fairways is common and missing greens in regulation will require a crafty pitch, chip, hybrid or putt from the closely mown areas. In fact, the entire tract is a closely mown area minus the 130 acres of sandy waste areas.
Without rough only the sharp bunkers and sandy areas will halt golf balls not properly controlled. Judging how the ball lands and runs will be also on the top of mind for the 78-man field.
Congaree Golf Club ranked 12th most difficult of the 51 used on TOUR the last and only time it hosted the Palmetto Championship in June of 2021. The field of 156 was preparing the week before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and 19 of those players return this season led by Tyrrell Hatton (T2) and Matt Fitzpatrick (T10).
Only seven players finished 10-under or better including Garrick Higgo (not entered) who won the event on 11-under. Nobody fired better than 64 and all three who did are also not entered this week. Regardless, the move to October will see firmer, and faster, conditions than last time out.
Key Statistics
- Only players competing this week listed; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season -
Anytime a "new" track is involved this is the first stat I reach for. The first job is to get it as close to the hole as possible and work from there. Congaree has PLENTY of room to move it off the tee but that also means getting home from less than perfect angles. The course was the fourth most difficult in Proximity in 2021. Controlling the golf ball is No. 1 priority for me this week. Those of you who are curious for KFT graduates stats please click here and navigate.
Rank Player 2 Rory McIlroy 3 Justin Thomas 4 Scottie Scheffler 6 Luke List 7 Matt Fitzpatrick 8 Russell Henley 9 Sungjae Im 12 Jon Rahm 13 Corey Conners 15 Cameron Young 16 Mito Pereira 17 Collin Morikawa 18 Jordan Spieth 19 Hideki Matsuyama 20 Chris Kirk
Finding sandy areas and less than perfect lies will lead to GIR misses. Time to save par and move on. Without penal rough (barely any on the course, period) the artisans around the hole can gain on the field.
Rank Player 1 Matt Kuchar 2 Danny Willett 5 Tommy Fleetwood 7 Matt Fitzpatrick T8 Billy Horschel T10 Chris Kirk 12 Sungjae Im 14 Adam Hadwin 15 Justin Thomas 20 Andrew Putnam
Woods and Matsuyama both three putted just three times each en route to victory. Those who can avoid adding extra shots on the green can make up ground over the four rounds if their Ball-Striking isn't perfect. Adapting to the speed, undulation and nuance of the surfaces isn't difficult for all.
Rank Player 1 Lucas Herbert 4 Tyrrell Hatton 5 Beau Hossler 6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14 Mackenzie Hughes 19 Maverick McNealy 24 Adam Long 25 Viktor Hovland 26 Tommy Fleetwood 30 Patrick Rodgers
Congaree, albeit with a different strength of field, ranked No. 7 most difficult putting Inside of 10 feet and sat No. 10 in 3-Putt Avoidance last time. Gain ground on the greens as well!
Rank Player 2 Denny McCarthy 3 Brendon Todd 4 Tyrrell Hatton 6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9 Kevin Kisner 10 Sam Burns 11 Matt Kuchar 16 Rory McIlroy 18 Alex Noren 19 Maverick McNealy
The Bottom Line
There is certainly a sense of the unknown when we have small sample size at a course, particularly at a different time of year, but staple stats are always our friends. Of the above top performers, the six to feature twice, and therefore command some of our fantasy and betting attention, are stars Rory McIlroy (+700), Justin Thomas (+1600), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) and Sungjae Im (+2200) plus sleepers in Matt Kuchar (+10000) and Chris Kirk (+10000).
