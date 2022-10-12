Pick 'Em Preview: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is scheduled to begin at 7:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, and the interface for PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live had all three bets for the first round loaded on Tuesday afternoon, so without further ado, let’s get right to it!

Actually, there’s a little bit of ado.

When Rob and Glass reviewed the 3-balls available in the interface, only four were offered, so they limited their two selections to them. PointsBet’s board already had a market for 24 of the 26 possible 3-balls, so more might be added (if they already aren’t by the time you’re reading this). If they are, it’s possible that either or both of our guys will make a change.

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Rob … Cameron Champ (+12500)

Where better to swing for the fence with this guy than in a tournament promised to give him four rounds? It’s the only scenario in which I’m endorsing him, because look at that kickback!

At the end of the day, and despite the struggles, he’s a winner. He knows how to close the sale. That’s all that matters pre-tournament and in a format in which we’re allowed to make changes.

Glass … Hideki Matsuyama (+1100)

No jet lag. No cultural acclimation. No learning a new course. Read Horses for Courses to learn why Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is one of his favorites.

If you're busy this weekend like I am, set it and forget it. Heck, only big boys win events like this, so pick your favorite and adjust at 2:00 a.m. ET on Sunday as necessary or sleep on through!

TOP 10

Glass … Sepp Straka (+360)

Breakthrough came against Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger last year at Honda, so he won't be worrying about that. Big field at TPC Southwind in the FedExCup Playoffs saw him finish second alone on a tough ball-striking course. Solo second in his only start this season at Sanderson Farms suggests he hasn't cooled.

My days of trying to chase the window are over.

Rob … Aaron Rai (+560)

I’m with Glass here. Don’t know about you, but I suffered the shutout in this bet at the Shriners. It was disappointing because I didn’t connect, but this game is like trick-or-treating on Halloween. You hope you don’t get a rock, but if you knock on enough doors …

The Englishman lit up TPC Summerlin for a 62 in the third round, and he recently hung up a T5 in Italy, so his form is fine. Because I don’t mind reaching for him specifically at this value, I’ll sleep just fine, but he’s also in the vicinity of where I want to cash in a 78-man invitational with no cut.

TOP 20

Rob … Keegan Bradley (+130)

Because I can’t remember the last time when I was upright and lucid when this bet unlocked, my only objective with it this week is to get even or better value upon return. Besides, what little more can be found on the board isn’t enough to warrant the risk.

My man-crush with Keegs dates back to his rookie season – it’s well-documented and I’m not ashamed – so it’s beautiful that he’s playing well enough and has the kind of success at Narashino that warranted a lofty perch in my Power Rankings .

Glass … Matthew NeSmith (+200)

Hit 64 of 72 GIR last week and cashed a career-best T2. His T9 the week before in Mississippi suggests he's in a groove, and I'm willing to tag along.

With a limited field, the long shots are few and far between. The Top 10 and Top 20 recently remind me of my first car. I had a sunroof that never opened. Stuck shut. Just like this window most weeks. Careful my friends!

ROUND 1

LEADER

Glass … Keegan Bradley (+3000)

Ball-striking stud has a 63 here, good enough to share the course record, and he closed last season’s visit with 65. This is his third appearance and he's hit T7 and T13 in his previous two, so he's comfortable.

I'd rather ride him for one round at 30-1 than four rounds for the same price. Try to steal 750 coins on day one and count your cash all weekend!

Rob … Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+5000)

Narashino CC is a sweet setup in that its respective pars are 34 and 36, and two of the three par 5s are on the inward nine, but scoring relative to par on both sides is much closer than you’d think. It’s because the easiest three of the 10 par 4s are in the outbound lane. So, I’ll open with one of the best putters in the field who’s going off No. 10 in the first threesome. The South African can build momentum before the turn and sustain it coming home.

Unlike Glass, who is positioned three hours ahead of me and likely visiting the sandman before I do on Wednesday night, I’ll have more flexibility to adjust on the fly. Exploit every advantage, kids.

3-BALL #1

Glass … Keita Nakajima (+320) over Davis Riley and Kurt Kitayama

Riley and Kitayama are nice players but the TWO-TIME Mark McCormack medal winner – first-ever to do so – should have the home-country advantage. Remember, this is one round, not four, and Nakajima has plenty of game. Nice longshot!

Rob … Takumi Kanaya (+220) over Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler

We’re loving on the host-country boys in this space, and for good reason. My pick scored lowered in every round en route to a T7 here last year, so he paid off the education. And since I’d be getting only 55 coins for the investment, it doesn’t matter much either way, anyway.

3-BALL #2

Glass … Hiroshi Iwata (+340) over Emiliano Grillo and Andrew Putnam

If I'm going to roll with underdogs, let's BARK BARK BARK with the man who opened with 63 here last year to tie the course record.

He's won and finished third in the last seven weeks, but he's a big number due to a WD two weeks ago. As long as he makes it to the tee, we're live!

Rob … Stephan Jaeger (+150) over Wyndham Clark and Mikumu Horikawa

Of the other three 3-balls available to us before we filed, the German is the most intriguing. He already was one of my Sleepers , so I was thrilled that he’s not the lowest value (Clark, +140) when I reviewed board.

NOTE: While Glass and Rob typically stick with their selections as detailed in Pick ‘Em Preview, they are allowed the right to make changes at any time.