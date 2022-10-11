Bettors believe Collin Morikawa could snap winless streak at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

It’s been a long time since Collin Morikawa won.

The 25-year-old’s last triumph worldwide came at the DP World Tour Championship in November 2021, and his last PGA TOUR win was the 2021 Open Championship in July of that year, so it’s been almost 15 months since he’s won on TOUR. Despite the drought, as World No. 9, he’s remained popular in golf betting .

With +1400 golf odds to win at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, could this be the week Morikawa gets back in the winner’s circle? Bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook believe so.

As of Tuesday, Morikawa is pulling in the most tickets (8.9%) and the second-most handle (16.8%). And it’s easy to see why.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan appears to be a nice fit for Morikawa. His excellent iron play and driving accuracy will serve him well with the tree-lined fairways and numerous bunkers and water hazards. Additionally, bentgrass greens are the ones he performs best on – just look at his runner-up finish at Charles Schwab Challenge and a fifth-place finish at the Masters last year.

Morikawa also had a T-7 finish a year ago at the event, which will give him some confidence. He’s also coming off a solid showing at the Presidents Cup, where he went 2-1-0 in his matches, including a Sunday singles win over Mito Pereira.

The other big betting favorite is defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who has seen his odds shift from +1400 to +1300. Matsuyama has the most handle at a whopping 17.9%.

Besides winning in 2021, he finished second to Tiger Woods in 2019 (the 2020 event was held at Sherwood Country Club). His course history along with support from the home crowd should help him greatly this week.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Hideki Matsuyama – 17.9% Collin Morikawa – 16.8% Viktor Hovland – 7.7% Kurt Kitayama – 7% Sungjae Im – 6.6%

Tickets

Colin Morikawa – 8.9% Viktor Hovland– 6.2% Tom Kim – 5.5% Xander Schauffele– 5.4% Sungjae Im – 5.4%

Sungjae Im (+1000) is another popular player this week. The 24-year-old has six straight top-20 finishes and had a solid showing at the Presidents Cup. Xander Schauffele (+800) has the best golf odds to win and is generating 5.4% of the tickets and 3.5% of the handle.

As for what to expect with scoring, there should be a decent amount of birdies. Matsuyama finished the tournament at 15-under a year ago, and Woods was 19-under in 2019. Avoiding bogeys will be crucial to playing well this week.

* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org