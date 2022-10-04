Presidents Cup stars popular plays at Shriners Children’s Open

Confidence and self-belief earned via strong showings at the Presidents Cup has seen several stars from the biennial team event recently held at Quail Hollow gain popularity in the betting markets ahead of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

In several iterations of the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup’s past, those in the competition have catapulted to higher heights post tournament and bettors seem to be buying that theory for this week’s PGA TOUR event in Las Vegas. At the BetMGM online sportsbook , the five biggest ticket percentages and five of the top six handle percentages belong to players who played in the Presidents Cup.

As of Tuesday, Patrick Cantlay, who has the best golf odds to win this week at +700, is second in handle (14.6%) and fifth in tickets (5.5%). Meanwhile, 20-year-old Tom Kim (+2500) is second in tickets (7.5%) and third in handle (10.7).

Kim’s International Team colleague, Sungjae Im, has the most tickets (8.2%) and fourth-most handle (9.6%). Im is the defending champion, thanks to a final round 62 a year ago, and currently has the second-lowest odds to win at +1200.

In the U.S. Team 17.5-12.5 victory over the International team, Cantlay went 3-1-0, while Kim (2-3-0) and Im (2-2-1) both won two matches for the Internationals. Si Woo Kim had the best record for the International squad (3-1-0) and he is pulling in the fourth-most tickets (6.2%) this week.

Max Homa, who went a perfect 4-0-0 at Quail Hollow, is third in tickets (6.3%) and fifth in handle (9%).

Aaron Wise – receiving the most handle (14.8%) – is the only outlier who wasn’t at the Presidents Cup, but his track record at the event speaks volumes. Including a T-8 finish a year ago, he has four career top-20 finishes at TPC Summerlin. At +2000, he’ is tied for the third-shortest odds.

Cantlay has enjoyed much success at the event. In four career starts, he has a win, two runner-up finishes and a T-8.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Aaron Wise – 14.8% Patrick Cantlay – 14.6% Tom Kim – 10.7% Sungjae Im – 9.6% Max Homa – 9%

Tickets

Sungjae Im – 8.2% Tom Kim – 7.5% Max Homa – 6.3% Si Woo Kim– 6.2% Patrick Cantlay – 5.5%

Expect plenty of birdies this week. The winning score in each of the last four editions of the event has been 20-under or better. Im finished -24 a year ago, Martin Laird was -23 in 2020, Kevin Na was -23 in 2019 and Bryson DeChambeau was -21 in 2018.

The winners also indicate TPC Summerlin lends itself to different types of players performing well. At 7,225 yards and a par-71, the emphasis is on taking advantage of the par-5s and avoiding some of the natural hazards that penalize wayward shots.

* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org