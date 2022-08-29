Rory McIlroy rebounds from incredible odds to win FedExCup

New FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy sent his opening tee shot in the TOUR Championship out of bounds over a fence and made triple bogey. Midway through his second round he sat 11 shots adrift of Scottie Scheffler’s lead and was trading at +5000 with BetMGM Sportsbook (50 to 1) to win a third FedExCup.



Starting the final round McIlroy was still six shots back of a man who had four wins, including the Masters, on his resume in 2022. It seemed insurmountable even if McIlroy’s odds had come in to +1000. He was at least set to play in the final group with Scheffler.



Working against him was the fact no one had come back from more than two shots with a round to play at East Lake in the prior 10 years. Since the FedExCup era began in 2007, winners of the TOUR Championship at East Lake had held the lead or co-lead nine of the 15 times through 54 holes. You had to go back to Camilo Villegas in 2008 to find the record comeback of five shots.



“Honestly, I wasn't really giving myself much of a chance teeing off in the fourth round,” McIlroy would admit. But incredibly he joined the lead after seven holes, lost it again soon after, fought back to the top again and had it alone for the first time after 70 of 72 holes. From there McIlroy held on to make history as the first three-time FedExCup champion.



“Six behind on the first tee on Thursday and I was 10 behind on the third tee. I guess it just shows you anything's possible, even when you're a few behind or a few in front in the tournament. Anything can happen,” McIlroy said.



“I guess I proved that I was in a really good mindset for the week and I didn't let it get to me too much and just stuck my head down and got to work… to claw my way back and end up winning the tournament, incredible. Just really proud of my resilience.”



McIlroy’s wild ride once again showed the volatility of live golf odds and the opportunity it can bring bettors feeling brave to take a chance. We’ve gone behind the numbers and tracked his odds from the week to see just how miraculous the result turned out to be for the man who now owns three FedExCups, a PLAYERS Championship and four majors.

