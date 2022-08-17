Cameron Young tipped to follow Zalatoris' footsteps at BMW Championship

PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year candidate Cameron Young is pulling the majority of action to win the BMW Championship as bettors believe he can follow in the footsteps of his college teammate Will Zalatoris and win for the first time on TOUR during the FedExCup Playoffs.

Former teammates at Wake Forest, Zalatoris and Young have had similar early careers on the TOUR with tremendous success, especially in majors, but until Zalatoris’ win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship a week ago, both were winless.

Young, who has golf odds of +2200 for this week’s BMW Championship, is a popular play at the BetMGM online sportsbook for it to be two straight wins for Demon Deacons.

As of Wednesday morning, Young is pulling in the most tickets (9.2%) and handle (14.8%). The rookie has also seen his odds change dramatically after opening at +3300. He is the only player in double-digits in terms of handle percentage.

Wilmington Country Club will play as a 7,534-yard par 71, which means it will be one of the longer courses of the season. In addition, it has narrow fairways and thick rough, which means this week should favor the longer hitters off the tee.

Young enters the week ranked fourth in driving distance, averaging 318.6 yards.

Zalatoris had three second place finishes this season before his win in Memphis but the 25-year-old Young boasts five runner up results this season, including at the Open Championship last month.

For what it’s worth, Zalatoris has +1600 odds to win and is pulling in 4.3% of the tickets and 5.6% of the handle.

Another popular play at BetMGM this week is Collin Morikawa.

He is generating the third-most tickets (5.6%) and third-highest handle (7.5%). Although he does not have a win this season, he’s entering the week with some confidence.

Morikawa made the second-most birdies (22) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the way to a T5.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

1. Cameron Young – 14.8%

2. Scottie Scheffler – 8.4%

3. Collin Morikawa – 7.5%

4. Justin Thomas – 7.3%

5. Jon Rahm – 6.3%

Ticket

1. Cameron Young – 9.2%

2. Tony Finau – 5.7%

3. Collin Morikawa – 5.6%

4. Jon Rahm – 4.9%

5. Justin Thomas – 4.8%

Former BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm (+1200) is another player trending in the right direction. He finished T-5 last week in Memphis, with all four rounds in the 60s. His length (third in driving distance), should serve him well.

Despite Scottie Scheffler (+1600) missing the cut last week, he’s still generating some action with the second-highest handle (8.4%).

Although at a different course, Patrick Cantlay is the defending champion. He has +1600 odds to win and is only drawing 2.3% of tickets and 2% of the handle.