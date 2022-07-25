Wild odds swing in 3M Open final round as Piercy opens door for Finau flourish

Tony Finau figured he was playing for second midway through the final round of the 3M Open – and so too did the bettors at BetMGM sportsbook as Scott Piercy moved to near unbackable favorite.

But golf is hard. And closing out a PGA TOUR win is even harder.

Piercy coughed up a five-shot lead he held over Finau with 10 holes remaining at TPC Twin Cities which provided a huge swing in the odds in short time, proving that betting on golf remains one of the most unpredictable and erratic, yet opportunistic sports to wager on in the world.

As such Finau claimed his third TOUR win – his first in front of his entire extended family.

Before the final round Piercy had moved himself to -18, four clear of Emiliano Grillo and five in front of Finau. But Finau would post up a 4-under 67 to win by three shots while Piercy dropped five shots in his last six holes to settle for a 76 and a calamitous T4.

“I was almost chasing 20 under all day I felt like. Seemed like Scott wasn't letting up all tournament, so to all of a sudden have the lead, I will say I got quite nervous on 17 just because it was a whole different feel on how the week was going,” Finau said after his victory.

“I never was near the lead. I was near the top of the leaderboard, but I was never within four or five shots. All of a sudden, I was the one leading the golf tournament. Sometimes you've got to learn how to play with a lead… but I didn't know I was going to be in that situation. A couple squirrelly shots on 17 and 18, but I willed my way in and really happy to get that W.”

Take a look below at the wild swings that played out over Sunday’s crazy final round.

ODDS TIMELINE – Tony Finau and Scott Piercy to win the 3M Open

Before Round: Finau (-13) +450; Piercy (-18) -143

After playing brilliant golf for three days Piercy rightfully held court at the top of the odds. If you put $10 on Piercy you stood to win $6.99 profit while the same bet on Finau would profit you $45.