Through two rounds at The Open Championship, Cameron Smith leads by two strokes, highlighted by an 8-under 64 in Friday’s second round. But there are plenty of top players right behind him, which will make for a great weekend of live golf betting .

There are plenty of options this weekend for golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook , including some special prop bets for some leaders heading into Saturday’s third round.

Smith (-13) leads Cameron Young (-11) by two shots and then Rory McIlroy (-10) and Viktor Hovland (-10) by three shots. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-8) sits five shots back after back-to-back 68s.

Let’s break down the numbers on the props to see if there’s value to be found.

Birdie the first hole: Rory McIlroy (+275), Cameron Smith (+275), Scottie Scheffler (+275)

The par-4 first hole played slightly over par in the first two rounds, yielding 55 birdies to 37 bogeys and 45 scores of double-bogey or worse.

Specific to the three players, McIlroy and Smith made one birdie against one par on the hole in the first two rounds, while Scheffler made a bogey in Friday’s second round after making par on Thursday.

To shoot 68 or lower: Rory McIlroy (+110), Scottie Scheffler (+120), Cameron Smith (+130)

Shooting 68 or lower means going 4-under or better at St. Andrews. All three players have done this through the first two rounds so far this week.

In third-round scoring this year, Smith and Scheffler have the advantage over McIlroy. Scheffler ranks third on TOUR this year in third-round scoring, Smith is eighth and McIlroy is 115th.

Players out early in the third round have shown a low score is indeed out there.

To make an eagle: Rory McIlroy (+900), Cameron Smith (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+900)

With only two par-5s at St. Andrews, there are limited eagle chances. Some of par-4s are drivable depending on wind direction, but the par-5 fifth hole and par-5 14th hole will be the best opportunity. There have been 26 eagles in the first two rounds, 12 of which came on the fifth and 14th holes.

Smith is the only one of the three players to make an eagle this week (14th hole on Friday) when he connected from outside 60-feet.

Six or more birdies/eagles: Rory McIlroy (+100), Scottie Scheffler (+105), Cameron Smith (+110)

McIlroy and Smith have accomplished this in both rounds this week, while Scheffler has made five birdies/eagles to one bogey in both of his rounds.

For the year, all three players rank high in birdies per round. Smith ranks second (4.7), Scheffler third (4.66), and McIlroy sixth (4.39).

Bogey free: Rory McIlroy (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Cameron Smith (+1100)

Smith is the only player of the three to have a bogey-free round this week, which came on Friday. Scheffler has made one each day, while McIlroy made one Thursday and two on Friday.

In bogey avoidance this year, Scheffler is 18th, McIlroy 24th, and Smith T-57th.