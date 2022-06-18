Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick co-favorites as they chase first major win at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. – A wild and windy third round at the U.S. Open finished with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead, and favoritism in the betting markets, as they chase a maiden major championship.

BetMGM Sportsbook has both leaders at +333 to claim the U.S. Open crown, just a month after falling short from a similar position of power at the PGA Championship.

Zalatoris put together a 3-under 67 on Saturday to get to 4-under for the tournament while Fitzpatrick’s 2-under 68 helped him move into the final group on Sunday for the second straight major.

On that occasion Fitzpatrick faded to T5 on Sunday while Zalatoris managed to get into a playoff, only to go down to Justin Thomas.

Zalatoris opened at +4000 and represents one of the biggest liabilities to BetMGM Sportsbook, holding over 5% of all tickets. Fitzpatrick opened at +5000 and has roughly 2.5% of all tickets.

The duo sits one-shot clear of defending champion Jon Rahm who made a messy double bogey on the 18th hole to shoot 71 and drop from the solo lead into third place alone at 3-under. Rahm is +400 to repeat having opened at +1000.

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler produced an incredible roller coaster round, surging to a two-shot lead and heavy favoritism midway through the round before dropping four shots on the back nine. He sits at +600 to win with a round to play, tied with Canadian Adam Hadwin (+2200) and local Boston boy Keegan Bradley (+1400) at 2-under.

Scheffler, the Masters champion, also opened at +4000 and holds around 5% of tickets and over 7.5% of the handle.

Last start winner and 2011 U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy is three shots off the pace, tied seventh with Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen at 1-under. McIlroy is +1000 to rebound from his Saturday 73 to win while Burns (+1800) is looking for a fourth win this season. Dahmen dropped from the overnight lead with a 74 and is now +5000 to cause an upset.

One bettor will be hoping Burns can get a fourth TOUR win this season come Sunday. BetMGM reports a $2,947 wager to win $97,253 at +3300 came pre-tournament for the Louisiana native to win.

All other contenders are either at, or over par, for the week and sit +10000 or higher to win. Thomas is coincidentally +25000, the odds he rallied from at the PGA when sitting eight shots back during the final round. He will start seven behind on Sunday.

Open Champion Collin Morikawa imploded on Saturday with a 77, sinking back to T17 at 2-over and +15000 odds.