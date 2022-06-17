Big names set to battle out U.S. Open weekend according to BetMGM

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The U.S. Open is set for an epic showdown amongst star names according to the latest odds from BetMGM Sportsbook heading into the weekend at The Country Club.

Open Champion Collin Morikawa (5-under, T1), defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm (4-under, T3), last start winner Rory McIlroy (4-under, T3) and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (3-under, T8) are the hot favorites with just two rounds to go despite 30 players sitting within five shots of the lead.

Morikawa and McIlroy sit +450 to win the championship with Rahm close behind at +500 and Scheffler lurking at +750.

“Right now my game feels really good. The last few days is a huge confidence booster for me heading into this weekend, and hopefully we can kind of make some separation somehow,” two-time major winner Morikawa said after his 4-under 66 on Friday.

“I've got to focus on tomorrow. I've got to stick to my game plan. I've got to make sure I don't run out of steam, which I kind of have been through that kind of little stretch after nine holes... I've just got to figure out a way to focus a little bit deeper and really get dialed in for the next 36.”

Prior to the second round McIlroy was holding 9.2% of the handle at BetMGM and 6.9% of tickets, representing one of their biggest liabilities. The 2011 U.S. Open winner and champion last week at the RBC Canadian Open rebounded from an early double bogey on Friday to be just one shot back.

“After 36 holes in a major championship, that's all you want to do is put yourself right in the mix going into the weekend. For a little part of the day there, it seemed like I was going to be a few more behind, but I dug deep and played the last eight holes really, really well,” McIlroy said.

“That was the goal. After I bogeyed 10, I just wanted to try to shoot under par. I had some chances coming up. Just played a really clean eight holes, which was pleasing. Hit fairways, hit greens, gave myself chances. Got myself right back in the tournament.”

Co-leader Joel Dahmen is +2200 to hold his nerve on the weekend, behind Aaron Wise (4-under, T3, +1600), Sam Burns (2-under, T13, +1800) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2-under, T13, +2000) in the betting lines despite sitting ahead of them on the leaderboard.

“I'm excited. My game is obviously pretty good right now. I handled nerves pretty well out there today,” Dahmen said.

“It will be a big weekend. 36 holes left in a U.S. Open is a lot longer than 36 holes at any other golf course. We're just going to keep plugging ahead.”

One bettor will be hoping Burns can get a fourth TOUR win this season come Sunday. BetMGM reports a $2,947 wager to win $97,253 at +3300 came pre-tournament for the Louisiana native to win.

The Country Club was the venue for the ultimate Cinderella story win in 1913 when amateur and 20-year-old Francis Ouimet won the U.S. Open. Those who fancy a repeat can look to the likes of Hayden Buckley and Beau Hossler who are still +5000 to claim their first major, and in fact first PGA TOUR win, despite being just one shot off the lead.

You can also still get long odds on the likes of Nick Hardy (+8000), Matthew NeSmith (+6600) and Patrick Rodgers (+6600) who are two back.