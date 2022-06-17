  • DAILY FANTASY

    Big names set to battle out U.S. Open weekend according to BetMGM

  • Rory McIlroy among the big names in contention at the U.S. Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)Rory McIlroy among the big names in contention at the U.S. Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)