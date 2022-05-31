Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm drive early betting trends for the Memorial Tournament

PGA TOUR bettors have jumped on Muirfield Village specialist Jon Rahm ahead of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday but Ireland’s Shane Lowry leads the handle tally at BetMGM in the leadup to the elevated invitational event hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Rahm has shown recent dominance in the event, winning in 2020 by three shots and then fashioning a six-shot lead through three rounds in 2021 only to be forced to withdraw following a positive COVID-19 test result.

Course history is a proven trend at Muirfield Village which also places a premium on finding the fairway and hitting good iron shots, more so than putting.

Rahm ranks No. 1 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and is second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green this season. Because of this, and being ranked No. 2 in the world, it’s no surprise the Spaniard has the best golf odds to win this week at +1000.

At BetMGM as of Tuesday, Rahm was pulling in the most tickets at 6.3% but the fourth-most handle at 7.8%.

Regarding handle, Lowry (+2500) and Hideki Matsuyama (+2800) were pulling in the most money, with Lowry at 12% and Matsuyama right behind at 10.3%.

Lowry enters in great form – three top-3 finishes in his last 11 worldwide starts as well as a T-6 finish at the tournament last year – while Matsuyama won the event in 2014 and has three finishes of T-13 or better since. Japan’s superstar has been up-and-down this year, though, which may scare away some bettors.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

1. Shane Lowry – 12%

2. Hideki Matsuyama – 10.3%

3. Collin Morikawa – 8.8%

4. Jon Rahm – 7.8%

5. Patrick Cantlay – 7.3%

Tickets

1. Jon Rahm – 6.3%

2. Collin Morikawa – 5.6%

3. Cameron Smith - 5.1%

4. Jordan Spieth – 5.1%

5. Patrick Cantlay – 4.6%

According to the odds, Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at +1100 but he was only pulling in 3.8% of the tickets and 3.1% of the handle.

Collin Morikawa (+2000) is BetMGM’s biggest liability. He’s had some success at Muirfield Village as a runner-up last year while he also won the Workday Charity Open, which was held at the course in 2020 during the COVID-19 affected schedule.

Last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, has tightened from +1800 to +1600, but the FedExCup champion is coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship.