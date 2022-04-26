Why Jon Rahm is big betting favorite at Mexico Open at Vidanta

The PGA TOUR is back to its stroke-play format this week with the Mexico Open at Vidanta , which will be played at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

While the format is back to normal, it’s another unusual week for golf betting .

Since this is an inaugural event, there’s no course history to go off of when selecting players.



Three of the top-25 players in the world rankings will be teeing it up: Jon Rahm (No. 2), Abraham Ancer (No. 20) and Tony Finau (No. 25). In addition, the field includes 14 of the top 100 players.

This is impacting the golf odds to win , as Rahm is a massive favorite. As of Tuesday, he’s +450 to win after opening at +500.

And despite such high odds, Rahm is still a huge betting favorite this week at the BetMGM online sportsbook .

The 27-year-old has the highest handle at 22.1%, which is well ahead of Gary Woodland, who has the second-highest handle at 8.1%.

With no course history to turn to, the best betting strategy this week appears to be just going with the best player in the field.

In 10 PGA TOUR events this season, Rahm has seven top-25 finishes to go along with four top 10s, but for his standards, it’s been a pretty underwhelming year. He lost his No. 1 world ranking to Scottie Scheffler, and aside from a T9 finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, his best finish since January is a T10 back in February at the WM Phoenix Open.

This could be what Rahm needs to get back in the winner’s circle for the first time since last year’s U.S. Open.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Jon Rahm - 22.1% Gary Woodland – 8.1% Abraham Ancer – 7.1% Tony Finau – 5.6% Kevin Na – 4.3%

Tickets

Gary Woodland – 6.2% Abraham Ancer – 6.1% Jon Rahm – 5.7% Tony Finau – 4.8% Kevin Na and Cameron Champ – 4.7%

Ancer has seen his odds change quite a bit this week. After opening at +2000, he’s now +1600. With that being said, he may face some extra pressure playing in front of a ton of fans in his home country.

In terms of value plays, Aaron Wise (+2200) and Sebastian Munoz (+3300) could be worth considering. Wise has 2.8% of the tickets and 4% of the handle, while Munoz has 4.1% of the tickets and 3.7% of the handle.