DraftKings Daily Fantasy Golf: RBC Heritage

The PGA TOUR will travel southeast to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. The course will play as a par 71, measuring 7,121 yards, and will be putt on poa trivialis overseed. 132 golfers will be in the field at press time.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

STRATEGY

This Pete Dye design is not as innocuous as it appears on paper. The fairways are tree-lined and dogleg, which will cause players to use more irons and driving metals off the tee to get the ball in the fairways. Golfers will need to deploy a solid strategy off the tee, with placement and approach paramount on all Dye courses. Golfers should also have a decent short game with smaller greens (3,700 sq. foot average) than the PGA TOUR average. The smaller landing areas have resulted in a higher scrambling percentage than the PGA TOUR average from the lower greens in regulation hit rate. The proximity to the coast can also present challenging conditions if inclement weather is in the forecast.

Golfers striking the ball well won’t find Harbour Town Golf Links difficult, even though it presents some challenges with its design. Eagles are few and far between, but the three par 5s should be reasonably easy to walk away with a birdie, recording a 40% birdie rate on average across all three. There are also two par 4s under 400 yards, which players will need to score on when given the opportunity. Also, we see some correlations to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club and the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow, both courses in the Carolinas. We also see leaderboard crossover with the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

What is the best strategy to win at daily fantasy golf this week? Look into cheap sleepers this week. In 2019, eight of the top-10 in DraftKings scoring were below $7,000; three golfers fit this trend last year. In 2018, Satoshi Kodaira was $6,600, and in 2017, 10 of the top 11 in DraftKings scoring were below $8,000.

LINEUP TIPS

Corey Conners ($9,700)

Another top-10 performance at Augusta National last week should vault Conners’ projected roster percentage this week, and that’s OK. Two top-25s and a top-10 at The RSM Classic (Sea Island Resort), two top-12s and a top-3 at the comparable Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae CC) and a top-4 last year are all signs the smooth-swinging Canadian could be trending to another solid performance. Conners finished fourth in tee-to-green last week (+9.51) and is first in strokes gained total on Pete Dye courses over the previous 24 rounds.

Adam Hadwin ($7,600)

Two top-10s and a top-5 in his last three starts are much to do with his ball-striking, gaining an average of just under four strokes with his irons and a total of 17.3 strokes tee-to-green over his previous two starts. His best finish at Harbour Town is 22nd (2016), which came from a top-4 performance with his approach (+7.3), but a poor outing on the greens, losing 4.3 with the flat stick (12th-lowest). His putting has been solid this season, and he’s top-5 in greens in regulation gained over his last two events. Harbour Town seems like the perfect golf course for Hadwin’s game, even though he’s never finished inside the top-20. Hopefully, that changes this week.

Kevin Na ($7,800)

No one was better with his irons at Augusta National last week, gaining 9.44 strokes on approach for the tournament. Just over 5.5 strokes were gained from his play on the weekend, resulting in a T14, his third-straight top-15 at the Masters. A win at last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii and a top-5 with two top-10s here make him one of the best values in this range.

Patton Kizzire ($7,100)

Even though he missed the weekend at Valero, he was still able to gain strokes through approach, making it eight of the last nine events being positive with his irons. His short game hasn’t been great, but we’ve seen tournaments where he’s been able to gain a lot of strokes on the greens. Kizzire’s +7.8 strokes on the greens at THE PLAYERS Championship was his third-highest putting week in a measured event since he’s been on TOUR. The Sea Island, Georgia, resident should feel comfortable here, which is similar to what he plays at home.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app .

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).