WiretoWire: Ben Griffin grabs third win of 2025 at World Wide Technology
Ben Griffin collected his third win of the season, emerging from a packed leaderboard on Sunday in Mexico to win the World Wide Technology Championship.
Griffin was 3-under for his first four holes Sunday in Cabo en route to shooting a final-round, 9-under 63, tied for the low round of the day. He finished with a 29-under 259, setting a new tournament-low scoring record, and won for the third time this season when the dust settled.
Griffin joins Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only golfers to win three or more times in 2025 – impressive company.
After a year of firsts for the University of North Carolina alum, who represented the United States at the Ryder Cup for the first time in September, his victory in Mexico comes during the first week with a new flatstick following his switch to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X.
"I've had a lot of buildup going into this year of some good moments but hadn't quite broken through and won, and so this year was able to not only do that but win multiple times, and then make the Ryder Cup team and then win again here," Griffin said after victory in Mexico. "It's been a lot of hard work and a lot of belief."
Ben Griffin takes home $1,080,000 as winner of the World Wide Technology Championship, but because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup (T10), the 500 FedExCup points reserved for the winner at El Cardonal go unclaimed. Although neither won, Chad Ramey and Sami Välimäki made the most of their opportunities en route to sharing runner-up honors and each earning 245 FedExCup points. As a result, both climb comfortably inside the top 100 of the FedExCup for fully exempt status in 2026. Ramey is 89th, Välimäki is 76th.
Mic check
“I felt like every time I was having dinner or in a locker room, I was just surrounded by some of the greats around this sport and its invaluable experiences. … I hear guys talk about how they don't want to miss another Ryder Cup, and it makes a lot of sense after getting to experience my first one. It's so cool.” – Ben Griffin on his ‘incredible’ experience as a Ryder Cup rookie