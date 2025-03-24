WiretoWire: Viktor Hovland charms ‘Snake Pit,’ earns seventh TOUR win at Valspar Championship

“There was no way to hit it but lefty. I grabbed a 9-iron hoping it wouldn’t go too far, and I was just hoping to get it up in the air and go straight. The funny thing was my little boy was about 50 yards in front of me just to the left on the cart path sitting down, and I had to yell at him to sort of get out of the way because I didn’t know exactly where this thing could go. Last thing I need to do is call my wife and tell her I just hit my son with a golf ball.” – Billy Horschel on his improbable birdie after left-handed shot.