WiretoWire: Harris English tames tough Torrey Pines
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Harris English captured his fifth career victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, holding the 54-hole lead alongside Andrew Novak and staying steady with a final-round 73 in windy conditions at Torrey Pines to win by one. Sam Stevens began the day six shots off the lead, but he surged into contention with a 68 for the best final-round score and a runner-up finish. Stevens leads the Aon Swing 5 standings, earning a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Novak, J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower and Lee Hodges. “It’s hard to win,” English said. “I might have looked calm out there on the course, but inside your emotions are going crazy. I just know how hard it is to win. It’s just so much fun. You’ve got to soak it in when you do it.” English was businesslike to the end: He put his tee shot on the 18th into the rough, but he got back into the fairway before hitting his 115-yard approach shot squarely on the green. He two-putted for the victory, rolling his 25-footer to seven inches for a tap-in and a subdued celebration.
TOUR takes on Pebble Beach for second Signature Event
The world’s best head to the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season. Headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who’s making his season debut after being sidelined by a puncture wound to his right hand, the field also features the top 50 from last season’s FedExCup standings and the finalized Aon Swing 5. Defending champion Wyndham Clark heads to the Monterey Peninsula after a third-round, course-record 60 in last year’s event eventually meant victory as the final round was canceled Sunday evening following heavy storms throughout the day. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.
“It's just a gift from God. I've definitely been given a talent.” – South African 20-year-old prodigy Aldrich Potgieter on his quick ascension in the professional ranks.
By the numbers
2 – The 23-year-old amateur Kieron van Wyk won on the second playoff hole at the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational.
4 – It’s Week 4 of TGL, and the matchup everyone has been waiting for is nearly here: Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club face off Monday against Rory McIlroy and Boston Common Golf. Check out how to watch, TV times and lineups here.
12 – Korn Ferry Tour grad Danny Walker hit 18 greens at Torrey Pines’ difficult South Course, becoming the first to accomplish the feat since Martin Laird in 2019 and marking just the 12th time any TOUR player has hit every green at the South Course.
18 – Florida State junior Luke Clanton and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun inched closer to their TOUR cards after both made the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. By making the cut, each earned their 18th point in PGA TOUR University Accelerated, two points shy short of the requisite 20 points to earn a PGA TOUR card.