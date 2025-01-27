WiretoWire: Harris English tames tough Torrey Pines

Harris English captured his fifth career victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, holding the 54-hole lead alongside Andrew Novak and staying steady with a final-round 73 in windy conditions at Torrey Pines to win by one. Sam Stevens began the day six shots off the lead, but he surged into contention with a 68 for the best final-round score and a runner-up finish. Stevens leads the Aon Swing 5 standings, earning a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Novak, J.J. Spaun, Justin Lower and Lee Hodges. “It’s hard to win,” English said. “I might have looked calm out there on the course, but inside your emotions are going crazy. I just know how hard it is to win. It’s just so much fun. You’ve got to soak it in when you do it.” English was businesslike to the end: He put his tee shot on the 18th into the rough, but he got back into the fairway before hitting his 115-yard approach shot squarely on the green. He two-putted for the victory, rolling his 25-footer to seven inches for a tap-in and a subdued celebration.