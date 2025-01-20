WiretoWire: Sepp Straka dominates in the desert

Winning is hard on the PGA TOUR, but in the La Quinta desert, Sepp Straka made it look easy. Straka entered the final round at The American Express with a four-shot lead and cruised through Sunday en route to his third victory on TOUR, holding off a pair of former world No. 1 players in Jason Day and Justin Thomas. Even still, Straka admitted he still was tense playing the final nine on PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course. “Nerves, just complete nerves,” Straka said. “Stomach in a knot, the whole nine. So, yeah, just really excited about the way I handled the pressure today.” He hid his nerves well, especially on the verge of history, almost becoming the fourth winner on the PGA TOUR to go bogey-free for the tournament (Lee Trevino, 1974 Zurich Classic of New Orleans; J.T. Poston, 2019 Wyndham Championship; Tom Kim, 2022 Shriners Children’s Open). Despite two bogeys in his final three holes, Straka was still able to enjoy the victory and return to the winner’s circle for the first time in nearly two years. The win earns the Austrian 500 FedExCup points, and he is now exempt on TOUR through 2026.