WiretoWire: Nick Taylor prevails in playoff at Sony Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Nick Taylor has a penchant for playoffs, the latest example coming at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Taylor made birdie on the second playoff hole at Waialae Country Club to defeat Nico Echavarria after both carded 16-under 264 in Honolulu. It was a topsy-turvy Sunday in Hawaii, where J.J. Spaun and Stephan Jaeger looked to have the upper hand for most of the back nine until each played the final three in 1-over. That cleared the way for Taylor, who chipped in for eagle from behind the 18th green in regulation to card a final-round 65, and Echavarria, who got up-and-down for birdie from a greenside bunker to match his playing partner Taylor at 16-under. It’s Taylor’s fifth PGA TOUR title, the last three of which have come in playoffs. Taylor hadn’t recorded a top 10 in an individual event since his win in Phoenix last February, which led to a disappointing autumn as he wasn’t selected to represent the International Team at the Presidents Cup in his native Canada. His Sony Open victory, where the Canadian finished the week fourth for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green and won in front of his wife and two young children, wipes away some of that sting. It positions Taylor for starts in all 2025 Signature Events, the Masters and the PGA Championship. “I’m a bit stunned this worked out this way,” Taylor said afterward. “It was a tough six, seven months, and for my wife and family to be with me and support me and lift me up, it makes it all the sweeter.”
West Coast swing begins at The American Express
Following a sensational start to the season in Hawaii, the PGA TOUR heads to the Golden State for the first event of the annual West Coast swing, The American Express. A staple on TOUR since 1960, The American Express is a Full-Field Event that welcomes the game's top players and rising stars to La Quinta, California, for four days of action amid the California mountains. For the first three rounds of competition, players will rotate between PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. After a 54-hole cut, all players will play the final round on the Pete Dye Stadium Course. Last year, 20-year-old Nick Dunlap made history when he became the first amateur to win on TOUR since 1991. Dunlap returns to defend his title alongside the likes of Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Brian Harman and many more.
Video of the week
Grayson Murray remembered with celebration of life ceremony at Sony Open
Mic Check
“I’ve been open because I want people to know, who are going through something that’s hard, that you’re not alone in this, that I’m out here playing. I’m playing, living a dream, but I’m struggling, too.” – Gary Woodland, regarding his struggles with anxiety and the value of support while also paying tribute to friend Grayson Murray
By the numbers
2 – The first event of the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions tees off Jan. 16 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
35 – The 35th season of the Korn Ferry Tour is underway with the inaugural The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, hosted at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis. The tournament kicked off Sunday, with John VanDerLaan taking the first-round lead at 10-under 60.
2 – Week 2 of TGL competition continues this Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with none other than co-founder Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links Golf Club teammates Max Homa and Kevin Kisner making their first appearance in the SoFi Center. Jupiter Links will take on the Los Angeles Golf Club featuring Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.