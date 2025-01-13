WiretoWire: Nick Taylor prevails in playoff at Sony Open

Nick Taylor has a penchant for playoffs, the latest example coming at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Taylor made birdie on the second playoff hole at Waialae Country Club to defeat Nico Echavarria after both carded 16-under 264 in Honolulu. It was a topsy-turvy Sunday in Hawaii, where J.J. Spaun and Stephan Jaeger looked to have the upper hand for most of the back nine until each played the final three in 1-over. That cleared the way for Taylor, who chipped in for eagle from behind the 18th green in regulation to card a final-round 65, and Echavarria, who got up-and-down for birdie from a greenside bunker to match his playing partner Taylor at 16-under. It’s Taylor’s fifth PGA TOUR title, the last three of which have come in playoffs. Taylor hadn’t recorded a top 10 in an individual event since his win in Phoenix last February, which led to a disappointing autumn as he wasn’t selected to represent the International Team at the Presidents Cup in his native Canada. His Sony Open victory, where the Canadian finished the week fourth for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green and won in front of his wife and two young children, wipes away some of that sting. It positions Taylor for starts in all 2025 Signature Events, the Masters and the PGA Championship. “I’m a bit stunned this worked out this way,” Taylor said afterward. “It was a tough six, seven months, and for my wife and family to be with me and support me and lift me up, it makes it all the sweeter.”