WiretoWire: Opening Drive begins at The Sentry
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season is almost upon us and the Opening Drive begins with The Sentry, which kicks off Thursday from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it starts by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. The Sentry also is the first of eight Signature Events on the 2025 schedule. This year, The Sentry field comprises all tournament winners from 2024 as well as the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.
Sign up for the TOUR's new fantasy game ahead of Opening Drive
The PGA TOUR announced a new version of its popular PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf game, which goes live Thursday as the Opening Drive kicks off the FedExCup season at The Sentry. Refreshed with an updated design and enhanced features, "PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore" offers an exciting new opportunity for fans to discover or deepen their engagement with the PGA TOUR. Click to sign up now!
Video of the week
Take a drone tour through the new PGA TOUR Studios as production opens this week for The Sentry.
Introducing PGA TOUR Studios
Mic check
"President Carter was a wonderful human being, soft-spoken and so easy to talk to, and I’ll be forever grateful for all the interactions I had with him — both in the White House and otherwise." – Former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem remembers President Jimmy Carter