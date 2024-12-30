WiretoWire: Opening Drive begins at The Sentry

The 2025 PGA TOUR season is almost upon us and the Opening Drive begins with The Sentry, which kicks off Thursday from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it starts by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. The Sentry also is the first of eight Signature Events on the 2025 schedule. This year, The Sentry field comprises all tournament winners from 2024 as well as the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.