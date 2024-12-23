WiretoWire: Team Langer defends, Team Woods wows at PNC Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PNC Championship always delivers a feel-good end to the golf season, but Sunday’s action between Team Langer and Team Woods offered one of the Scramble event’s most competitive endings in memory. After matching opening-round 59s to share the lead midway through the 36-hole event, Tiger/Charlie Woods and Bernhard/Jason Langer paired together Sunday and continually traded blows en route to matching 15-under 57s. The following sudden-death playoff saw the elder Langer drain a slippery 18-foot eagle (set up by his son’s crisp second shot at the par-5 18th) to capture Team Langer’s sixth career PNC title (with various playing partners). It was fitting that it took an eagle to win, considering the electric afternoon in central Florida that included Charlie Woods making his first-lifetime hole-in-one at the par-3 fourth, eliciting a spirited celebration where his dad, whose PNC status was in doubt until last week due to September back surgery, playfully shoved him across the tee box in wonderment.
Team Woods carried a one-stroke lead to the final nine at The Ritz-Carlton GC, but Team Langer chased down the Woods duo with seven straight birdies on Nos. 10-16 and ultimately match results at 28-under 116. The Woods and Langer families shared hugs and congratulations afterward, as darkness began to lurk in Orlando, each member of Sunday’s final foursome still buzzing from the drama that had ensued.
A nine-victory season for Scottie Scheffler (which also featured his gold medal at the Paris Olympics).The major championship emergence of Xander Schauffele (twice was nice). The bittersweet season of Rory McIlroy, who simply refused to stay down.
And there was karaoke. And a crazy reverse sweep at the Presidents Cup. And a Korn Ferry Tour slayer who kept on going on the PGA TOUR as if no one had told him he couldn’t. And Keegan Bradley, who will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black next year, showed he’s got a lot left as a player. Relive the top 10 stories that 2024 brought us.
The PGA TOUR announced a new version of its popular PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf game, which will go live Jan. 2 as the Opening Drive kicks off the FedExCup season at The Sentry. Refreshed with an updated design and enhanced features, "PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore" offers an exciting new opportunity for fans to discover or deepen their engagement with the PGA TOUR.
Celebrate the holidays in a big way for the golfer in your life with these gifts. Pick the best from stocking stuffers, game improvement, gifts for him/her, tech, gifts for TOUR fans, equipment, under $50 and off-the-course gifts.
Mic check
“This is the thrill of a lifetime to be able to experience this all together.” – Tiger Woods after playing his fifth PNC Championship with son Charlie
By the numbers
7 – The first of seven episodes of "Xander Embedded presented by Avis," a new docuseries that gives fans a fresh look at two-time major winner Xander Schauffele’s 2024 success, premieres Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel.
72 –Go inside PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry with “The Final Stage,” a behind-the-scenes PGA TOUR Originals documentary tracing the various storylines that unfolded across 72 holes.