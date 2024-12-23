WiretoWire: Team Langer defends, Team Woods wows at PNC Championship

The PNC Championship always delivers a feel-good end to the golf season, but Sunday’s action between Team Langer and Team Woods offered one of the Scramble event’s most competitive endings in memory. After matching opening-round 59s to share the lead midway through the 36-hole event, Tiger/Charlie Woods and Bernhard/Jason Langer paired together Sunday and continually traded blows en route to matching 15-under 57s. The following sudden-death playoff saw the elder Langer drain a slippery 18-foot eagle (set up by his son’s crisp second shot at the par-5 18th) to capture Team Langer’s sixth career PNC title (with various playing partners). It was fitting that it took an eagle to win, considering the electric afternoon in central Florida that included Charlie Woods making his first-lifetime hole-in-one at the par-3 fourth, eliciting a spirited celebration where his dad, whose PNC status was in doubt until last week due to September back surgery, playfully shoved him across the tee box in wonderment.